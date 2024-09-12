TheaterWorks Hartford Unveils 2024-2025 Season Featuring FEVER DREAMS & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford has revealed details for its upcoming 2024–2025 season. Filled with captivating stories and world-class writing, it's unexpected and bold theater that brings community together. Individual tickets along with flexible subscription plans for TheaterWorks Hartford's 39th season are currently on sale.

TheaterWorks Hartford's 2024–2025 season opens with the New England premiere of the shocking thriller Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) from the mind of writer Jeffrey Lieber, co-creator of the hit television series Lost. An unfolding mystery about the cost of lies, the price of truth, and the consequences of revelations that are long overdue. For decades, Adele and Zachary have secretly met in a remote cabin in the woods to celebrate their passion and be together. This year though, something is…different. Directed by Rob Ruggiero and running October 3 - November 3, with the press opening set for Friday, October 11, this explosive new play is full of surprising twists, dark secrets, and broken cabinets.

The cast for Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) includes Tim DeKay (White Collar, 1923), Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives, Melrose Place), and Lana Young (The Resident, WandaVision), all of whom are making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts.

The creative team for Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) includes Luke Cantarella (set design), Alejo Vietti (co-costume design), Joseph Shrope (costume design), Sherrice Mojgani (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (original music and sound design), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).

From Pulitzer Prize-finalist Rajiv Joseph, King James is a celebration of friendship and fandom. It's 2004. LeBron James is just the hero Cleveland needs. Two strangers eat, sleep, and dream in the language of basketball while forging a deep bond over their worship of the “King” – one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Directed by Rob Ruggiero and running January 30 - March 2, 2025, King James is a wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play.

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize, Primary Trust makes its Connecticut debut April 10 - May 11, 2025. Kenneth is a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth is forced to face a world he's long avoided – with transformative and even comical results. This heartfelt new play is a touching and inventive tale of lost dreams, new beginnings, and old friends.

Running June 3 - July 6, 2025, and closing out TheaterWorks Hartford's 2024–2025 season is Your Name Means Dream from Obie award winning playwright and Academy Award-nominee José Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries, A Hundred Years of Solitude on Netflix) who also directs. This evocative new play looks at humanity in the digital age. Set in the not-too-distant future, Aislin is old and isolated in her messy New York City walk-up. She pines for a simpler, analog past when her son sends a sensational new caretaker who is not quite human…but she's getting there.

Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford's twisted holiday tradition, Christmas On The Rocks, returns November 29–December 22 for its 12th annual presentation. This “shiny, new, and dangerously irreverent holiday production” (New York Times) features your favorite kids from Christmas stories—all grown up, shaken, stirred, and served with a twist.

Reflecting upon the 2024-2025 season, Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, “Going into our 39th season, we want to present plays that would not only resonate with audiences, but that would inspire us to dream big. These heartwarming, transformative, and captivating works do just that. We've brought together impressive creative teams filled with renowned storytellers and innovative artists to help bring our vision to life. Come dream with us.”

Performances take place at TheaterWorks Hartford's historic home located downtown at 233 Pearl Street in Hartford, CT. Individual tickets and flexible be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

Please visit www.twhartford.org for more information.

Comments