TheaterWorks Hartford Presents Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE with Maggie Bofill and Ephraim Birney

TheaterWorks Hartford announced today that The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp will stream on demand April 11-30, 2021 to members and single ticket buyers. Directed by TheaterWorks Hartford's Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Pedro Bermudez, The Sound Inside is a filmed [live] to stream production born out of a unique collaboration between Ruggiero, a theater maker, and Hartford filmmaker Bermudez. Together, they've pushed the boundaries of live performance through the lens of a camera while deepening the mystery of Rapp's engrossing play.

Playwright Adam Rapp is a master of the small moments that define a character. In The Sound Inside we meet Yale creative writing professor Bella Baird and her brilliant, guarded, challenging student Christopher Dunn. Bella starts by addressing the audience in direct, brutally open narration. She is his professor, his mentor, alone by choice, supremely confident. She is drawn to him, somehow compelled to know him. And also there is something she wants from him. Something that she may not be able to ask. The tension of their encounters builds quietly, provocatively as the playwright drives forward to a stunning conclusion.

"The Sound Inside drew me in with its skillful storytelling," says Ruggiero. "It is, after all, a story about people who tell stories - and it held me with the unfolding and unconventional friendship between these two complex and guarded people. It is beautiful written, dark and deeply humane. With the camera, you can feel so clearly what the actors are experiencing, it has amplified the world of the play."

The Sound Inside will stream on demand from April 11-30, 2021. Tickets, priced at $25 or $20.21 for monthly memberships, can be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.