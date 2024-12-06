TheaterWorks Hartford Launches New Community Partnership with Hands on Hartford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford is launching a new Community Partnership with Hands on Hartford, a local non-profit organization that provides Hartford residents with food, housing, and health resources. TheaterWorks Hartford will be an official collection location, accepting donations of non-perishable items from patrons attending the theater.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Hands on Hartford this holiday season, and to continue the partnership into future seasons. Becoming an official donation site helps us to better serve our Hartford community in new ways, and for that opportunity, we are so grateful,” says Rob Ruggiero on the partnership.

“Hands on Hartford is honored to be offered this special opportunity by our community partner, TheaterWorks Hartford,” exclaimed Donna D. Colliton, Director of Partnerships and Support at Hands on Hartford. “With the need for food rising each day, donations made throughout this upcoming year by TheaterWorks’ patrons will greatly assist us in meeting the needs of the community that we serve.”

Patrons attending TheaterWorks Hartford are encouraged to come with non-perishable items to donate to the newly installed Hands on Hartford collections box, located in TheaterWorks Hartford’s vestibule (right at the main entrance of their building.) TheaterWorks is located at 233 Pearl St., Hartford CT.



