TheaterWorks Hartford Announces Free Student Rush Tickets to all Connecticut College Students

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced a new discount available to all University and College students in the state of Connecticut, as part of the recent College Kickbacks Initiative created by the Hartford Chamber of Commerce.

TWH is offering all Connecticut college and university students free student rush tickets and/or a $5 ticket when you book ahead with a valid student ID. All free. All the time.

The exciting new initiative from the Chamber of Commerce is designed to help students across Connecticut save money while exploring everything Hartford has to offer. College Kickbacks ensures that students can enjoy exclusive discounts just by showing their student ID.

“Students are the heart and life of our audience,” says TheaterWorks Hartford's Managing Director, Jeff Griffin. “We've got the best deal in the state for them. We want to make sure our programming is as accessible as possible to the entire student population. The Kickback program has allowed us to do just that.”

For more information on the Kickback initiative, please visit the Hartford Chamber of Commerce's website. Visit twhartford.org for all ticketing options, or call the box office at 860.527.7838.

