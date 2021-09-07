Theater Barn Launches New Adult Singing Workshop

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will partner with industry veteran Jaime Babbitt to launch an exciting new adult singing performance workshop this Fall, Sing! Sing! Sing!

Each student will select a song to be performed at the fall Piano Bar (currently scheduled for October 22 & 23). Classes consist of group warm-ups and working on each person's song, with voice and performance technique feedback that will benefit all. The workshops, led by Ms. Babbitt, will take place Sundays, 4pm -6pm, starting September 12th. Space is very limited and those wishing to register should do so as soon as possible.

Jaime Babbitt has been a session singer, "jingling" for Coke, Dr. Pepper, Pillsbury, Chevrolet, Nabisco, Folger's, Denny's, Kellogg's, and many more. She's also performed live and digitally with Johnny Mathis, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb,

Leon Russell, Sam Moore, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and others, nationally and internationally. She has taught at Manhattanville College and is a featured instructor for Singdaptive, an interactive online vocal curriculum. Jaime teaches privately in-person and remotely, bringing decades of professional and teaching experience to her holistic vocal technique of integrating body, mind and spirit!

For workshop details, more information, and to register, please visit www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org