The Windham Theatre Guild to Present GHOST STORIES TO SCARE THE DICKENS OUT OF YOU

Mr. Charles Dickens returns to the stage to read his stories just as he did over 160 years ago. He will read and "perform" short ghost stories that he wrote for his magazines. This performance, Ghost Stories to Scare the Dickens Out of You, includes five stories.

Mr. Ken Noll will perform as Mr. Dickens in full costumes. Mr. Noll has long experience on the WTG stage and also portrays Mr. Charles Darwin in other venues.

Dickens performs by candlelight from behind his custom-made reading table. He brings his characters to life using different voices, animated gestures and facial expressions to enhance tehe vocal performance. Audiences in his time gasped in fear, cried with anguish, or roared with laughter and perhaps you will too.

There will be two performances, Friday and Saturday, October 22 & 23 at 7:30pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are just $10 and are available at windhamtheatreguild.org. They ask that you wear a mask and they will endeavor to maintain safe distances in their seating arrangements.