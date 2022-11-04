The Warner Theatre To Present NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS,

The Warner Theatre has announce a brand new, one-night experience presented in partnership with Naugatuck Railroad. NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022, and feature a night full of activities surrounding a screening of the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, "North by Northwest" in the Warner's historic Oneglia Auditorium.

The event will begin with a Naugatuck Railroad train ride from Thomaston to Downtown Torrington. Original passenger cars New York Central Hickory Creek and Tavern Lounge 43 from the famous 20th Century Limited Passenger train featured in the film will be in tow! The train will depart at 6 pm, and seating is limited to 300.

Once the train arrives in Torrington, patrons will take a stroll to Salt 2.0 where they will be treated to dinner. The movie will begin at 8 pm, and the train will head back to Thomaston afterwards (10:30 pm departure).

Participants are encouraged to dress up in 50's themed attire!

Tickets for the full experience (train ride, dinner, and movie included) are available at rmne.org. Once train seats are full, the Warner will open ticket sales to the public for only the movie screening.

Visit warnertheatre.org or rmne.org for more information and tickets.