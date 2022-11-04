The Warner Theatre To Present NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS,
NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022, and feature a night full of activities surrounding a screening of the Alfred Hitchcock film.
The Warner Theatre has announce a brand new, one-night experience presented in partnership with Naugatuck Railroad. NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022, and feature a night full of activities surrounding a screening of the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, "North by Northwest" in the Warner's historic Oneglia Auditorium.
The event will begin with a Naugatuck Railroad train ride from Thomaston to Downtown Torrington. Original passenger cars New York Central Hickory Creek and Tavern Lounge 43 from the famous 20th Century Limited Passenger train featured in the film will be in tow! The train will depart at 6 pm, and seating is limited to 300.
Once the train arrives in Torrington, patrons will take a stroll to Salt 2.0 where they will be treated to dinner. The movie will begin at 8 pm, and the train will head back to Thomaston afterwards (10:30 pm departure).
Participants are encouraged to dress up in 50's themed attire!
Tickets for the full experience (train ride, dinner, and movie included) are available at rmne.org. Once train seats are full, the Warner will open ticket sales to the public for only the movie screening.
Visit warnertheatre.org or rmne.org for more information and tickets.
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced that their original TYA musical The Santa Story will return to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season.
Broadway's Linda Eder Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 29
November 4, 2022
Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder is best known for originating the role of Lucy in her Theater World Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde.
Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Band Featuring The Original Broadway Cast At The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 20
November 4, 2022
For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical.
The Warner Will Screen EDWARD SCISSORHANDS and FROZEN This Month
November 4, 2022
Movies @ the Warner presents EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Thursday, 11/10 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The following week, the Warner will show FROZEN, 11/17 at 7 pm.
Sacred Heart University's Academic Music Program Presents World Of Music Festival
November 4, 2022
SHU's World of Music Festival features a concert dedicated to the Brazilian song form, Choro, a musical genre created in the late 1800s in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, combining European dance forms with Samba and Jazz rhythms.