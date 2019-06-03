The Warner Announces its Summer Arts Program 2019

Each summer, the Warner Theatre Center For Arts Education offers three exciting opportunities for arts education and enrichment for young people ages 5-16, through the Summer Arts Program. Learn all about the ins and outs of theatre and have a chance to perform in one of our summer productions. Sessions are offered to ages 5-16 and begin on July 8.

Session 1 (July 8-19, ages 7-12)

A two-week theatrical journey for our younger campers, brimming with music, acting and choreography and culminating in a full-scale production of DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH KIDS in the Warner's Studio Theatre!

Session 2 (July 22-August 2, ages 7-12)

Each camp day is chock-full of artistic expression: Acting, Improvisation, Dance, Music, Visual Art, Creative Writing, Crafts, Tech Theatre, and more! Plus a field trip to LAKE COMPOUNCE theme park! An informal Share Day for family and friends wraps up this fun-filled session!

Session 3 (August 5-17, ages 9-16)

A whirlwind two-week theatrical adventure for our older campers as we conduct intensive rehearsals brimming with music, acting, and choreography, culminating in a full-scale production of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. in the Warner's Studio Theatre!

We also offer special MINI CAMP sessions, convenient half-day sessions for our youngest campers! This is a great way to introduce the fun and exciting world of creative drama learning short scenes, fun songs, arts & crafts, games and much more! Includes a special field trip to KIDSPLAY CHILDREN'S MUSEUM, right across the street from our camp! A special Share Day performance for family and friends at the end of each mini session helps showcase our little stars' new talents! Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

For more information or to register, call the WTCAE at 860-489-7180 x 148 or visit warnertheatre.org.

The Summer Arts Program is sponsored by The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation





