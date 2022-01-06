

The ultimate Beatles tribute returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with The Fab Four on February 3.



It's been more than 55 years since The Beatles first arrived in America and the endless fascination with the band continues.

With Peter Jackson's new Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, the band is back in the spotlight and reaching a new generation of fans. Most of us didn't have the chance to see the Beatles live in concert, but The Ridgefield Playhouse has the next best thing! The Emmy Award-winning The Fab Four - Ultimate Tribute to the Beatles returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, February 3 at 8pm, part of Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude," The Fab Four is "The best Beatles Show in the world!" (LA Times).

Through vintage video clips and an Ed Sullivan impersonator hosting the show, The Fab Four will take the audience back to the 1960s. This incredible stage performance includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, including Sargent Pepper. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Tequila Escape Kitchen + Bar (439 Main Street, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy 10% off your check when you show your ticket!



The Fab Four have performed internationally in Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. In 2012, the band released a TV special on PBS (titled The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute) and it won the 2013 Emmy Award in the Special Events Coverage category. They've also appeared on many TV shows such as Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, Hallmark Channel, and Ellen DeGeneres' Really Big Show. They've also performed live on AXS TV's weekly live concert series (The World's Greatest Tribute Bands) and they played at the Hollywood Bowl for the 37th anniversary of the Beatles' concert.



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($52) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.