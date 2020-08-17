The Sharon Playhouse to Premiere Joshua Turchin's THE PERFECT FIT for Drive-In Theater Series

THE PERFECT FIT will be performed on September 5th.

Live entertainment continues this summer at the Sharon Playhouse as the historic summer theater has converted their parking lot into a Drive In Theater offering live concert performances in compliance with all federal and local health procedures.

On tap for Saturday evening, September 5th is the Connecticut Premiere of the new musical THE PERFECT FIT written by 13 year old Joshua Turchin.

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, and writer. He was most recently in rehearsal for the NYC premiere of Trevor the Musical prior to the "pause" due to COVID-19. Prior to that, Joshua finished his run as the first young adult to ever be a part of a Forbidden Broadway cast and received rave reviews as an original cast member in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. As a musician/composer, Joshua plays more than 11 instruments, including piano, drums, guitar and ukulele and recently had his original musical, THE PERFECT FIT, premiere at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble, and received critical acclaim in the NY Times, NY Post and Wall Street Journal.

"I wrote this show to give teens a voice in the theater community. I kept hearing about the dreaded 'dead zone' where young actors would be too old to play a child and too young to play an adult...so I decided to write a show about it," said Turchin. "Theater should be inclusive, where size, shape, orientation, race and ethnicity should not define who can perform."

As Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager says, "We are excited to offer our incredibly loyal theater going family a variety of different entertainment options throughout the summer. We think audiences of all ages will enjoy this wonderful, topical and truly original new musical."

In addition to Turchin, the cast will also include Grace DeAmicis, Carly Gendell, Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim and Kimberly Marable. Music supervision, co-arrangements & orchestrations by Dan Garmon and co-arrangements and vocal direction by Joshua Turchin. Casting by Mungioli Theatricals, LLC.

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit 501c-3 theatre that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers.

