The Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HD's DON GIOVANNI and National Theatre in HD's BEST OF ENEMIES

Great opera and theater continue being screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse this spring courtesy of its FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. From the MET Opera Live in HD it's Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1pm.

Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart's tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana Mariìa Martiìnez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina-and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio.

Then from The National Theatre in HD it's Best of Enemies on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6pm. David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play feuding political rivals in James Graham's (Sherwood) multiple award-winning new drama. In 1968 America, as two men fight to become the next president, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal. During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation. As beliefs are challenged and slurs slung, a new frontier in American politics is opening and television news is about to be transformed forever. Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons) directs this blistering political thriller, captured live in London's West End. Come enjoy both of these dynamic performances on the big screen of the Playhouse! MET Opera and National Theatre screenings are underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and are with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to seniors and AAA members, with free tickets for all students!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($20 - $25), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.