The Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HD's DON GIOVANNI and National Theatre in HD's BEST OF ENEMIES

Discount tickets are available to seniors and AAA members, with free tickets for all students!

Mar. 13, 2023  

Great opera and theater continue being screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse this spring courtesy of its FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. From the MET Opera Live in HD it's Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1pm.

Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart's tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana Mariìa Martiìnez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina-and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio.

Then from The National Theatre in HD it's Best of Enemies on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6pm. David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play feuding political rivals in James Graham's (Sherwood) multiple award-winning new drama. In 1968 America, as two men fight to become the next president, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal. During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation. As beliefs are challenged and slurs slung, a new frontier in American politics is opening and television news is about to be transformed forever. Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons) directs this blistering political thriller, captured live in London's West End. Come enjoy both of these dynamic performances on the big screen of the Playhouse! MET Opera and National Theatre screenings are underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and are with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to seniors and AAA members, with free tickets for all students!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($20 - $25), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




The Palace Theater Waterbury is inviting a small group of lucky audience members to "The Wedding Binder" a comedy by Jacques Lamarre and directed by Sasha Brätton on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
On Sunday, March 12th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal installment of the Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Decades in Music series, THE 1980S.  Of the three so far, this one has been my favorite!  THE 1980S is written by Phill Hill, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Kaye, and performed at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport CT.  THE 1980S represents a trip through song, dance, and video clips of the decade I entered as a pre-schooler and left as a high school freshman.  Consistently with the Decades in Music series, the usual stellar cast of Robert Peterpaul, Everton Ricketts, Mikayla Petrilla, and Saige Bryan provide first-rate performances that truly captivate the feel of the decade and radiate positive energy throughout the audience.  The performers have excellent stage chemistry with each other, harmonize well, and truly look like they are having a great time up on stage, and when breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience!
On Saturday, March 11, 2023, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of my favorite annual theater traditions in seeing AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT.  This annual event is a new series each year of original one act plays, mostly in the comedy genre, and always done extremely well by a very talented cast.  Seven total one acts were performed this year, with no intermission.  The prop and scene changes, during the blackouts, between each one act were smooth and efficient.  This was a packed house in an intimate setting.  The cast enters and exits through the center aisle of the audience.  The walls of stage left and stage right are visible to the audience.  Every audience member seemed to be highly entertained.
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present Come Back to Sorrento in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm. Conducted by Maurice Steinberg, featuring Italian composers, melodies and more with vocal selections.   The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.

March 13, 2023

March 13, 2023

The Doo Wop Project, featuring stars of Broadway's hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale, pays homage to the sounds they love by performing renditions of doo wop classics, as well as "doo wop-ifying" modern day favorites!
March 13, 2023

The Palace Theater Waterbury is inviting a small group of lucky audience members to "The Wedding Binder" a comedy by Jacques Lamarre and directed by Sasha Brätton on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
March 13, 2023

The Windham Theatre Guild presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Performances are March 24, 25, 30, 31, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 & April 2, 2023 at 2 PM.
March 10, 2023

AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!
