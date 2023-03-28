The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Raises $111,000

On Wednesday, March 8, The Palace Theatre in Stamford welcomed Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The Palace's largest annual fundraiser, the event raised $111,000 to support the organization and its arts education programs.

Trevor Noah recently bid farewell to his role as host of the Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central after seven years to focus on traveling the world with his live stand-up - which has spanned sold out shows in five continents. Host for the Grammy Awards in 2021 and 2022, Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including "I Wish You Would," his third for Netflix. He is also the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."

"We are proud to present world class entertainment such as Trevor Noah so close to home," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "While most people know us for our outstanding shows, they may not know that The Palace is a nonprofit organization. We rely on the assistance of our generous supporters to entertain, educate, enrich and inspire the diverse population of our region."

The Palace also honored Senator Richard Blumenthal as its 2023 Arts Ovation Award recipient.

"Senator Blumenthal was a co-sponsor of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and has been an unwavering supporter of arts and culture here in Stamford and throughout the State of Connecticut during the pandemic closure," noted Moran. "He truly understands the importance of what performing arts venues mean to the communities they serve. We are where we are today because of his advocacy."

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT.

About The Palace Theatre



The 1,600-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic, and social life of the community. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.