Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Raises $111,000

The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Raises $111,000

The Palace also honored Senator Richard Blumenthal as its 2023 Arts Ovation Award recipient.

Mar. 28, 2023  

On Wednesday, March 8, The Palace Theatre in Stamford welcomed Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The Palace's largest annual fundraiser, the event raised $111,000 to support the organization and its arts education programs.

Trevor Noah recently bid farewell to his role as host of the Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central after seven years to focus on traveling the world with his live stand-up - which has spanned sold out shows in five continents. Host for the Grammy Awards in 2021 and 2022, Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including "I Wish You Would," his third for Netflix. He is also the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."

"We are proud to present world class entertainment such as Trevor Noah so close to home," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "While most people know us for our outstanding shows, they may not know that The Palace is a nonprofit organization. We rely on the assistance of our generous supporters to entertain, educate, enrich and inspire the diverse population of our region."

The Palace also honored Senator Richard Blumenthal as its 2023 Arts Ovation Award recipient.

"Senator Blumenthal was a co-sponsor of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and has been an unwavering supporter of arts and culture here in Stamford and throughout the State of Connecticut during the pandemic closure," noted Moran. "He truly understands the importance of what performing arts venues mean to the communities they serve. We are where we are today because of his advocacy."

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Palace Theatre


The 1,600-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic, and social life of the community. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.



THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME to be Presented at Yale Repertory Theatre in Apr Photo
THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME to be Presented at Yale Repertory Theatre in April
Yale Repertory Theatre will conclude its 2022–23 season with the ripple, the wave that carried me home by Christina Anderson, directed by Tamilla Woodard.
BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For The Bushnell 2023-2024 Broadway Series Photo
BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For The Bushnell 2023-2024 Broadway Series
The Bushnell announced the seven musicals that will comprise its 2023-2024 Broadway Series season. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Connecticut Ballet Will Present All-New Production of COPPELIA Photo
Connecticut Ballet Will Present All-New Production of COPPELIA
Connecticut Ballet celebrates the close of its 42nd season with a sparkling production of the beloved classic Coppélia. Directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Brett Raphael, this enchanting story of a young woman's adventures in a magical toy workshop will come to life with all-new costumes and sets.
Shubert Theatre New Haven Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 21-23 Photo
Shubert Theatre New Haven Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 21-23
Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR comes to Shubert Theatre in New Haven April 21–23, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For The Bushnell 2023-2024 Broadway SeriesBEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For The Bushnell 2023-2024 Broadway Series
March 28, 2023

The Bushnell announced the seven musicals that will comprise its 2023-2024 Broadway Series season. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Connecticut Ballet Will Present All-New Production of COPPELIAConnecticut Ballet Will Present All-New Production of COPPELIA
March 28, 2023

Connecticut Ballet celebrates the close of its 42nd season with a sparkling production of the beloved classic Coppélia. Directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Brett Raphael, this enchanting story of a young woman's adventures in a magical toy workshop will come to life with all-new costumes and sets.
Shubert Theatre New Haven Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 21-23Shubert Theatre New Haven Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 21-23
March 27, 2023

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR comes to Shubert Theatre in New Haven April 21–23, 2023.
LATE NITE CATECHISM Comes To Warner Theatre, June 11LATE NITE CATECHISM Comes To Warner Theatre, June 11
March 27, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome LATE NITE CATECHISM to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Sunday, June 11 at 3 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 am.
ABBAFAB A Tribute To ABBA Comes To Warner Theatre On June 16ABBAFAB A Tribute To ABBA Comes To Warner Theatre On June 16
March 27, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome ABBAFAB, a tribute to the music of ABBA, to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 am.
share