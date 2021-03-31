The Palace Theater's Afterschool Program Examines Music's Role in Social Change and Society

The program looks at the lives and work of music pioneers like Ray Charles, Berry Gordy, and Stevie Wonder, as well as Lin Manuel Miranda.

The Palace Theater's six week Afterschool program funded by the American Savings Foundation will culminate in a live presentation on Wednesday, April 14, from 3:30 - 5:30pm at the PALACE Theater in Waterbury, for participant's Families invited for the celebration.

The six-week after-school workshop series, The Sound of Social Change: How Music Integrates Society is an interactive language arts, music and theater appreciation program facilitated by professional teaching artists and guest speakers. Middle and high school aged students were able to choose either virtual or in-person options to participate. Ten students are participating in person and eleven virtually.

Looking at the lives and work of music pioneers like Ray Charles, Berry Gordy, and Stevie Wonder, as well as Lin Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame, the program explores cultural and racial impacts on American popular music, and music's ability to break down barriers and stereotypes, influence social change and integrate society. In addition, an exclusive virtual class with Kenny Brawner, star of the show Ray on My Mind, The Ray Charles Story took place in March. Brawner had been slated to perform his show live at the Palace in February of this current season, until the Pandemic hit a year ago and halted live performances.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.


