The Palace Theater to Present SERIAL KILLERS WITH DR. SCOTT BONN

On Sunday, December 8, 2024 spend a deliciously chilling evening at the Palace Theater exploring the curious appeal of the world's most terrifying murderers with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn. In this riveting 90-minute show, Dr. Bonn takes the audience inside the minds of the world's most savage and prolific murderers, revealing the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill. Tickets are available online or 203-346-2000.

Dr. Bonn is a best-selling author, professor, public speaker, and he has interacted with such notorious serial killers as Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture, Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). He shares shocking tales from his actual experiences with these killers and explains why the majority of serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, and he reveals that every serial killer is compelled to murder by a unique fantasy need. He also explains how/why serial killers are able to successfully avoid apprehension, blend into a crowd and become invisible.

Dr. Bonn also developed a profile of the unknown “Long Island Serial Killer” in 2011 that matches the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuermann, perfectly. He shares the secrets of how he was able to predict the psychological and behavioral makeup of the Long Island Serial Killer with such incredible precision years before his capture.

About Dr. Scott Bonn

Dr. Scott Bonn is a criminologist, producer, TV analyst, public speaker and author of the bestselling popular culture book Why We Love Serial Killers: The Curious Appeal of the World's Most Savage Murderers. He has provided expert commentary and analysis for a number of high-profile true crime TV shows and documentaries on A&E, Discovery Network, Oxygen, Investigation Discovery and Travel Channel. Bonn also authored the critically acclaimed sociology book Mass Deception: Moral Panic and the U.S. War on Iraq. His fact-based crime thriller novel, Evil Guardian, was inspired by his correspondence with notorious, real-life serial killers David Berkowitz (Son of Sam) and Dennis Rader (Bind, Torture, Kill).

Bonn is an expert on criminal behavior and is highly respected for answering the puzzling question of “why the perpetrator did it” in complex murder cases. He makes the seemingly incomprehensible both understandable and highly entertaining for his audience. He examines many types of criminal activity in his Psychology Today blog titled “Wicked Deeds” that has been visited nearly 9 million times. He has more than 15,000 social media followers. Bonn was an award-winning criminology and sociology professor at Drew University in Madison, NJ, from 2007-2017.

Prior to becoming a criminologist, Bonn was an advertising and media executive in New York, serving in the roles of Vice President, Client Marketing, at NBC TV Network, and Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, at The BOX Music TV Network and SonicNet during the 1990's.

Dr. Bonn holds a Ph.D. in Sociology (Criminology) and an M.S. in Criminal Justice. He resides in Las Vegas, NV, with his wife and son.

About the Palace Theater

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.

