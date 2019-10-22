The O'Neill Seeks New Musicals For 2020 Summer Season

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center announced today that it is now accepting submissions for the 2020 National Music Theater Conference. Writers may submit new musicals through the O'Neill's Open Submissions process through Friday, November 1, 2019.

The National Music Theater Conference provides a supportive and challenging environment in which emerging and established creative artists take risks in order to illuminate their musical's vision during its formative stages. Selected writers will receive a two week residency during June or July 2020 with a stipend, housing, meals, and transportation to support an intensive rehearsal process and four script-in-hand public readings with a professional cast and creative team.

Since its inception in 1978, NMTC has developed over 145 works. Notable projects include: In Transit by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russell M. Kaplan, & Sara Wordsworth; In The Heights by Quiara Alegría Hudes & Lin-Manuel Miranda; Avenue Q by Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx, & Jeff Whitty; The Wild Party by Andrew Lippa; Violet by Brian Crawley & Jeanine Tesori; and Nine by Arthur Kopit, Mario Fratti, & Maury Yeston; The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin by Kirsten Childs; Superhero by Tom Kitt & John Logan; Teeth by Michael R. Jackson & Anna Jacobs; and JEANNETTE by Ari Afsar & Lauren M. Gunderson.

The 2020 season will be the third under the direction of Artistic Director Alexander Gemignani who notes "I am continually looking for works that challenge and inspire, written by diverse theatermakers-both culturally and artistically-who are bold enough to create fresh ideas and new ways of storytelling, all while embracing and challenging the great tropes of the American musical. I look forward to experiencing the hundreds of new works that will come to us from writers and composers across the country. What a thrilling and necessary time to be creating new work!"

Gemignani continues: "I encourage writers with every level of experience to apply through our Open Submissions process: seasoned pros as well as those who have never applied to NMTC or elsewhere. Our readers represent a vast array of artists and administrators who are hungry to be a part of the next generation of groundbreaking musicals developed at the O'Neill." Open Submissions is a key element of the National Music Theater Conference's mission to develop diverse voices and new works for the American stage, requiring neither agent submission nor previous experience. Both original and adapted works are accepted; written rights to any material not in the public domain must be included with application and materials submitted. Projects that have already been produced by a professional company are not accepted.

Submission Details

Apply at www.theoneill.org/nmtc

The submission fee is $35, which covers the cost of the application administration and reading process.

Early submissions are strongly encouraged.

We strongly encourage women, nonbinary folks, and writers of color to apply.

No agent is required.

Both electronic and hard copy applications are accepted.

Readers for the 2020 National Music Theater Conference include: Martine Kei Green- Rogers, President of LMDA/Assistant Professor; Jin Ha, Actor/Activist; Nehal Joshi, Performer; Lindsay Levine, Casting Director; Megan McGinnis, Actor; Lindsay Mendez, Actor; Awoye Timpo, Director; Tatiana Wechsler, Actor; John Douglas Thompson, Actor; Christie Evangelisto; Kent Nicholson, Director and Dramaturg; Rodrigo Nogueria, Playwright; Caridad Svich, Playwright; Charity Wicks, Music Director; and Arielle Jacobs, Actor/Singer. A full list of 2020 NMTC readers can be found here.

Visit www.theoneill.org for application and guidelines. Please direct any questions to the Literary Office at (860) 443-5378 ext. 227 or litoffice@theoneill.org. An online Office Hour about the process will be held October 30th at 1pm EST withO'Neill Literary Manager Lexy Leuszler on Facebook.





