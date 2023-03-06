Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour Comes To The Bushnell, April 6

The Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates its 65th year with a 25 show tour featuring a must-hear, once-in-a-lifetime ensemble.

Mar. 06, 2023  
The Bushnell has announced the one-night-only performance by a sextet of Jazz music's brightest stars, Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour. As one of the world's longest running and most iconic events, the Monterey Jazz Festival (MJF) celebrates its 65th year with a 25 show tour featuring a must-hear, once-in-a-lifetime ensemble. The concert will be held in the venue's historic Mortensen Hall, located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm.

Featuring Tony and Grammy Award winning NEA Jazz Master vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater alongside Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling and critically acclaimed 2023 MJF Artist-in-Residence Lakecia Benjamin on saxophone, this stellar band will be directed by visionary pianist Christian Sands and anchored by his longtime rhythm section, bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn.

Tickets for this memorable evening start at $55 and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office.

The Bushnell is delighted to host one of the stellar engagements during The Monterey Jazz Festival (MJF) sixth national tour in 2023. Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour-Celebrating 65 is MJF's latest national outing of jazz superstars and up-and-comers to present the artistry, spirit, and fun of the Monterey Jazz Festival to audiences everywhere with musicians who embody the Central Coast aesthetic by performing music, both historic and new, that reflects the values and legacy of the Monterey Jazz Festival over the last 65 years.

As the longest continuously-running jazz festival in the world, MJF on Tour groups have brought the Festival's reach to over 150,000 jazz fans across the country and Canada since 2008, featuring some of the genre's greatest practitioners, including James Moody, Christian McBride, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gerald Clayton, Christian McBride, Benny Green, Bria Skonberg, Kenny Barron, Regina Carter, Nicholas Payton, Ravi Coltrane, Russell Malone, Chris Potter, Melissa Aldana, and Ambrose Akinmusire, to name a few.

For the most up-to-date information on Bushnell's COVID safety protocols, please visit bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19.

Since the beginning, the Monterey Jazz Festival has been committed to presenting, nurturing and celebrating all jazz artists. To this end, Monterey Jazz Festival has adopted the We Have Voice Collective code of conduct. This code is about ensuring safe spaces for all musicians, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, culture, etc. to work and perform in - something we strive towards every day at Monterey Jazz Festival, and an initiative we are proud to support.

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires , and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development, and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org




