Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

The Met: Live in HD FEDORA Comes to Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio

The event is on Saturday, January 14 at 12:55 pm ET.

Dec. 30, 2022  
The Met: Live in HD FEDORA Comes to Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Umberto Giordano's FEDORA, Saturday, January 14 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. A complementary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director at The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Lobby (11-11:45 am).

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180

Umberto Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidant, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings - a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Palante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 Season Photo
Pa'lante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 Season
Pa'lante Theater Company, Waterbury, Connecticut's newest performing arts collaborative, has announced their inaugural 2023 season and collaboration agreement with legendary Theater Company - Seven Angels Theatre.
Yale Cabaret 55 Presents HOT & COLD SHOWERS: An Evening Of Grand Guignol Photo
Yale Cabaret 55 Presents HOT & COLD SHOWERS: An Evening Of Grand Guignol
Yale Cabaret 55  will begin performances of Hot & Cold Showers: An Evening Of Grand Guignol, directed by Roman Sanchez and Mikayla Stanley, to kick off the second semester of the Yale Cabaret's 2022-23 season.
Jewish Historical Society Of Greater Hartford To Display Materials At Playhouse On Park Du Photo
Jewish Historical Society Of Greater Hartford To Display Materials At Playhouse On Park During Run Of INDECENT
INDECENT by Paula Vogel will run at Playhouse on Park January 25 - February 26, 2023 as part of their 14th Main Stage Season.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


Pa'lante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 SeasonPa'lante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 Season
December 28, 2022

Pa'lante Theater Company, Waterbury, Connecticut's newest performing arts collaborative, has announced their inaugural 2023 season and collaboration agreement with legendary Theater Company - Seven Angels Theatre.
Yale Cabaret 55 Presents HOT & COLD SHOWERS: An Evening Of Grand GuignolYale Cabaret 55 Presents HOT & COLD SHOWERS: An Evening Of Grand Guignol
December 28, 2022

Yale Cabaret 55  will begin performances of Hot & Cold Showers: An Evening Of Grand Guignol, directed by Roman Sanchez and Mikayla Stanley, to kick off the second semester of the Yale Cabaret's 2022-23 season.
Jewish Historical Society Of Greater Hartford To Display Materials At Playhouse On Park During Run Of INDECENTJewish Historical Society Of Greater Hartford To Display Materials At Playhouse On Park During Run Of INDECENT
December 27, 2022

INDECENT by Paula Vogel will run at Playhouse on Park January 25 - February 26, 2023 as part of their 14th Main Stage Season.
Boondocks Film Society and Movies @ The Warner Present A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT, January 21Boondocks Film Society and Movies @ The Warner Present A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT, January 21
December 21, 2022

Boondocks Film Society and Movies @ The Warner present the visually arresting 2014 film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and a haunting pre-film performance by internationally acclaimed recording artist Simone White on Saturday, January 21st at 7 pm in Torrington – with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the protests for basic human rights in Iran.  
The Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Lineup Of Weekly Kids' ShowsThe Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Lineup Of Weekly Kids' Shows
December 21, 2022

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') has announced the winter/spring 2023 its weekly Kids' Shows. Sure to delight all ages, the new season launches on Sunday, January 1 at 10:30am with a screening of the beloved stop-motion classic Shaun the Sheep.
share