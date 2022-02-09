The Little Theatre of Manchester to Present VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

The Little Theatre of Manchester will present Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, April 1st - April 17th, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM,

Sundays at 2:00 PM.

In this Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation, Christopher Durang (known for his outrageous and absurd comedies) blends characters and themes from Chekhov, creating a modern, wickedly wonderful play.

Chekhov is alive and well in Bucks County, PA. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia spend their monotonous days debating how many cherry trees equal an orchard until their glamorous movie-star sister, Masha, visits for the weekend with her brawny boy toy, Spike. Add in Cassandra, a cleaning woman/soothsayer who warns of impending doom, and the ordinarily quiet house is set on a hilarious rollercoaster of drama, lust, insecurity, and rivalry.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE premiered on Broadway in 2013 with David Hyde Pierce, Kristine Nielsen, Sigourney Weaver, and Billy Magnussen. Critics praised the play as a humorous adaptation of Chekhov themes that doesn't require familiarity with Chekhov. The comedy went on to win the Tony Award for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, among other awards.

