The Johnny Mercer Foundation Names Winner of First Patrick Lundquist Alan Berman Award

Mar. 30, 2023  

The Johnny Mercer Foundation will celebrate Patrick Lundquist as the FIRST EVER recipient of ASCAP Foundation Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award. The Award-winning lyric, The Way Back Home was written at the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project at Northwestern under the mentorship of master teachers Andrew Lippa, Craig Carnelia, and the late Lari White.

The ASCAP Foundation Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award was established by the successful award-winning songwriting team of Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

They have written lyrics for film, stage and television which have earned them 16 Academy Award nominations, multiple Emmys, Grammys, and three Oscars for "The Windmills of Your Mind," "The Way We Were" and the score for Yentl. https://www.ascapfoundation.org/ascapfoundation/programs/awards/alan-marilyn-bergman-lyric-award

Lundquist spent his 20s traveling the world with Al Jarreau arranging and singing background vocals for Jarreau's final album and acting as associate producer of the album. His commissioned musicals have been performed in California, London, and Italy.

In partnership with composer Pete Seibert, Patrick has received numerous accolades and participated three times in The Johnny Mercer Foundation's Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals. Their work "Swan Lake the Musical" was produced in concert at The Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood. Their newest musical "Evermore" was written and workshopped while the two were artists-in-residence at Texas State University and continued its development at the JMF Writers Grove.

Currently based in Austin, Texas, Lundquist volunteers as a committee member for Austin's Grammy-winning choral ensemble Conspirare. JMF is overjoyed that Patrick is the first recipient of an award bearing Alan and Marilyn Bergman's names. #TAFAwardee #MusicalTheater #Composer #Songwriter #Producer

The mission of the Johnny Mercer Foundation (JMF) is to support the discipline of songwriting in the tradition of the Great American Songbook as exemplified by the life and work of the legendary Johnny Mercer: lyricist, composer, performer, collaborator and producer. The Foundation continues Johnny's legacy by partnering with individuals and organizations dedicated to celebrating and nourishing the disciplines he mastered and the causes he and his wife Ginger Mercer championed.

JMF has created a number of dynamic creative joint ventures with several prestigious institutions to facilitate their goals including the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, Accentuate the Positive Programs (New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta), The Musical Theater Program at NJPAC, Georgia State University Fellowship Program, the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project with Northwestern University and the Johnny Mercer Archives at Georgia State University. JMF also supports the Johnny Mercer Music Program at the Braille Institute, Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.johnnymercer.org.



