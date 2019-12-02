The Ivoryton Playhouse Announces 2020 Season

On March 18th, 2020, The Ivoryton Playhouse opens its doors for a new season - a year full of exciting, affordable professional theatre. From the First Family of Country to the First Lady of Mystery; from battles among the rose beds to love that lasts forever, our 2020 Season has a little bit of everything and something extra! A great melting pot of a season in a theatre that feels like home

The season opens on March 18, 2020 with a brand new show created especially for the Ivoryton Playhouse by Gerard Alessandrini - Forbidden Broadway COMES TO IVORYTON. Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's wittiest satirist in this hilarious, loving and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of theatre's greatest stars.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY is the defining novel of the Jazz Age and this beautifully crafted play by Simon Levy, opening on April 22, 2020, captures the breathtaking glamor and decadent excess of the 1920s. Come revisit Jay and Daisy and Nick as they struggle with love, obsession, greed and danger.

Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in NATIVE GARDENS by Karen Zacarias. This hilarious new comedy of good intentions and bad manners is one of the most produced plays of the past year and opens in Ivoryton on May 27, 2020.

Get ready to dance like you've never danced before! FLASHDANCE: THE MUSICAL opens on June 24, 2020 and tells the inspiring story of 18 year old Alex, a welder by day and a "flashdancer" by night, who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. Based on the Paramount Pictures film, FLASHDANCE boasts an iconic score and pop hits including "Maniac", "Gloria", "I Love Rock 'n Roll" and the sensational title track, "What a Feeling!" Music by Robbie Roth; Lyrics by Robert Carey and Robbie Roth; Book by Tom Hedley and Robert Carey.

The Man in Black is Back! RING OF FIRE - The Music of Johnny Cash created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade opens on August 5, 2020. From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits - including "I Walk the Line", "A Boy Named Sue", "Folsom Prison Blues", and the title tune - performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait that is a foot stompin', crowd pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend!

GHOST THE MUSICAL - Book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin, music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard opens on September 16, 2020. A romantic stage adaptation of a modern classic film, GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam's untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns that she is in grave danger. A moving, heartfelt love story with a beautiful score, including "Unchained Melody", that makes you want to hold on to your loved ones a just little bit tighter.

Spend Halloween with Agatha Christie, the Mistress of Mystery, and her most popular creation, THE MOUSETRAP, opening on October 28, 2020. When a group of strangers are trapped together at a manor house during a snow storm, they soon discover that one of them is a murderer! Is it the newlyweds whose rampant suspicions nearly wreck their marriage? Maybe it's the spinster with the curious background. It could be the architect, the retired Army Major or maybe the odd man who claims his car overturned in a snow drift! We'll never tell....

But you can tell all of your friends to join us for some of the most exciting, entertaining and affordable theatre on the shoreline! Subscriptions and gift certificates are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale February 19th, 2020. Visit www.ivorytonplayhouse.org or call (860) 767 7318 for the latest ticket information.





