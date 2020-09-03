The International Festival of Arts & Ideas Silver Anniversary Gala to be Held in September

The festival will be held on Monday, September 14 at 7PM.

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas Silver Anniversary Gala will be held on Monday, September 14 at 7PM. A virtual celebration honoring Founders Anne T. Calabresi and Dr. Roslyn Milstein Meyer, the Gala will feature a silent auction, special performances, and other surprise appearances.

The celebration will include Festival-commissioned new work by the internationally-celebrated physical comedy duo, Acrobuffos, and Artsucation™ Academy Network, choreographed by Hanan Hameen and Baidy Ba; as well as encore performances by Lila Downs, who appeared at the Festival in 2016, and Kaki King, who will debut work from her upcoming album, following her own Festival appearances in 2018 and 2019.

"Our Silver Anniversary Gala will honor and celebrate the visionary leadership of Founders Anne T. Calabresi and Dr. Roslyn Milstein Meyer, as well as the hundreds of thousands of artists, thinkers, audiences and collaborators who have come together at the Festival every June since 1996," said newly appointed Executive Director Shelley Quiala, who began her tenure on August 1. "While it's not possible for us to come together in person, we are delighted to invite Festival lovers from around the world to join us on a digital stage."

Gala tickets begin at $50 for online access to the evening's lineup. A $150 regular ticket also includes a three-course dinner and cocktails for two from Zinc; and the $250 benefactor ticket includes dinner and cocktails for two as well as special recognition at the event in the printed commemorative program. Dinner packages must be purchased by September 10, and will be available to pickup from Zinc on September 14 between 3-5:30PM.

Tickets are available online at www.artidea.org/gala . The Festival is available by phone at (203) 498-1212 during regular business hours to answer questions.

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas Silver Anniversary Gala is made possible with major support from Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder and the Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven; beverage sponsorship by Freixenet; and additional support from People's United Bank.

MORE ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS & IDEAS

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas celebrates and builds community, engages with vital issues, and promotes the arts. Each year, we highlight the City's diverse and culturally rich community with events featuring world-class artists, thinkers, and leaders. The Festival's additional programs include the annual Visionary Leadership Award and educational opportunities like the High School Fellowship Program. The Festival was established in 1996 by Anne Calabresi, Jean M. Handley, and Roslyn Meyer, who envisioned an annual celebration in New Haven-a city steeped in a rich array of cultural and educational traditions-distinguished from other arts festivals by its fusion of the arts with events centered on sharing ideas.

The Festival is presented with major support from Yale University, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Connecticut Office of the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from The City of New Haven, KeyBank, The Whitney Center, Yale New Haven Health, the Avangrid Foundation in partnership with United Illuminating and Southern CT Gas, Connecticut Humanities, a non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and our generous community of individual supporters.

