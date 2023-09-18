The Connecticut Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season

Connecticut Repertory Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season, featuring four dynamic productions celebrating love, laughter and the resilience of the human spirit.



A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW

By Tatty Hennessy

Directed by Brendon Fox

October 5 – 15, 2023

The Nafe Katter Theatre



After her father's unexpected death, 15-year-old Rory discovers that he was planning a trip for the two of them to the North Pole. So she picks up her passport, his ashes, and her mother's credit card, and sets out to make good on his plans. An epic Arctic adventure about adolescence, grief, love, and about being an explorer in a melting world. Featuring Equity guest artist Téa Guarino.

WAR OF THE WORLDS 2023

By Jaron Hollander

Directed by Jaron Hollander

November 30 – December 10, 2023

The Nafe Katter Theatre



It's 2023, and the Martians have landed in Connecticut. Why are they here, what do they want, and just how much mayhem will our 24-hour news coverage of their arrival incite? HG Wells' sci-fi masterpiece The War of The Worlds meets Carlo Goldoni's The Servant of Two Masters in this hilarious science-fiction-meets-commedia dell'arte mash-up. With puppets! A world premiere.



A DOCTOR'S DILEMMA

Adapted and directed by Tlaloc Rivas

Based on the play by George Bernard Shaw

March 21 – 30, 2024

The Nafe Katter Theatre



A doctor who has discovered a lifesaving cure must make an impossible decision: with only one lifesaving dose remaining and two people in need, whom should he save? A scalpel-sharp satirical examination of the medical establishment, love and the value of art.



THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

April 18 – 28, 2024

The Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre



Cheer on 6 eclectic mid-pubescent bee contestants as they vie for the coveted county championship and struggle to avoid the soul-crushing 'ding' of the elimination bell. Winning isn't everything and losing does not necessarily make you a loser. A hilarious and endearing Tony-Award-winning musical.

Flex Passes are on sale now and available online 24/7 at Click Here, via email at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu, or by phone at 860.486.2113. Don't miss your chance to enjoy all that CRT has to offer this season, including four fabulous productions, post-show talkbacks, opening night celebrations, opportunities to meet the artists, and other special events throughout the year.

Connecticut Repertory Theatre produces under a contract with Actors' Equity Association and serves as a cultural center for Connecticut and the New England region. We believe that theatre provides a place for the community to grow – to wrestle with our most important challenges, and to cultivate our empathy, our compassion, and our connections to one another. As a professional theatre with a teaching mission, CRT fosters the growth of student actors, designers, stage managers, and technicians by including them in productions led by professional guest directors and faculty members, with additional guest artists as performers, designers, and stage managers. CRT presents a wide range of material including world premieres, contemporary plays, classics of the American musical theatre, and great works from the canon of world drama presented with both traditional and experimental points of view. CRT is also the performance outlet for the Department of Dramatic Art's internationally acclaimed Puppet Arts program, the only degree-conferring puppetry program of its kind in the United States. Learn more about CRT online at Click Here.