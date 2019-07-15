The Capitol Steps Present THE LYIN' KINGS at The Warner

The Capitol Steps, a Washington DC-based comedy troupe that began as a group of Senate Staffers, will present a show based on songs from their current album "The Lyin' Kings" at the Warner Theatre on October 19, 2019 at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 am and to the General Public on Friday, July 19 at 10 am.

The Capitol Steps have elevated political satire to an art form. Before The Daily Show, Full Frontal, and The Colbert Report, this Washington, DC-based comedy troupe gave audience laugh cramps with their bipartisan lampooning. The Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize their employers, and haven't let up since. If you've been keeping with the news, you know there's no shortage of material. It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or Democrat, a snowflake or a deplorable: neither side is safe from the group that puts the "MOCK" in Democracy!

To become a Warner Member and to purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





