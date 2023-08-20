The Bushnell to Present PUPPY PALS LIVE in November

Straight from TV's America's Got Talent, The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, a hilarious presentation for the whole family, heads to The Bushnell on Sunday, November 5. There will be two performances of this tail-waggingly good show on Saturday, November 5 at 1:00 and 4:00PM at the Belding Theater. Tickets are on sale now at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

Featuring mostly rescued dogs, Puppy Pals is an over-the-top tale of what can happen when humans and animals come together in kindness, comedy, compassion, and cooperation. Audiences won't believe their eyes when these pooches perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats such as climbing a ladder, jumping rope, and even a BACKFLIP! Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy, Puppy Pals is a family favorite that is sure to leave everyone howling for MORE!

This is not only a show but a family fun experience. In every performance, we invite the audience to take part in the show and maybe even step up on the stage. At Puppy Pals LIVE, anything is paws-ible.

All ages are welcome. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Communication and visual supports will be available to promote an inclusive experience for all patrons.

Puppy Pals' Founder and CEO, Wesley Williams has loved animals from a very young age! His mom even says he wanted to purchase a full-on petting zoo at just five years old. It was always something new she proclaimed. One month all he wanted was a potbelly pig, the next month a miniature pony, the next month a flock of chickens, you name the animal, and Wesley wanted it. Although he has always had a passion for working with animals, Wesley pursued his unique unicycle skills at an early age, but always kept that dream of working with furry friends in the back of his mind. Just two years into forming his lifelong goal of an animal act Wesley has burst onto the scene with his “Puppy Pals,” an all-new comedic stunt dog show! With years of experience in the business, Wesley is known for first-class experiences and larger-than-life productions.

About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure."