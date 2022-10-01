The Ballard Institute to Present Free Sendak-Inspired Toy Theater Spectacle and Exhibit Tours in October

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will present free Sendak-Inspired Toy Theater Spectacle and Exhibit Tours Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ballard Institute Tours at noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.



In conjunction with its exhibition Swing into Action: Maurice Sendak and the World of Puppetry, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will offer an afternoon of free tours and performances. Join Ballard Institute Interim Co-Director Matt Sorensen for free exhibit tours at noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. UConn Puppet Arts graduate students Abigail Baird and Jaron Hollander present a brief toy theater performance based on Maurice Sendak's 1993 book, We Are All in the Dumps With Jack and Guy on Oct. 8 at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.



Swing into Action, created in partnership with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, looks at the various ways Sendak designed, collected, and collaborated with puppets and puppet productions, from his childhood days making mechanical toys with his brother, to his collections of Mickey Mouse memorabilia, his inventive collaborations with puppeteer Amy Luckenbach, his puppet designs for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Mozart Opera Goose of Cairo, and the way Sendak's book inspired Sonny Gerasimowicz's creatures for Spike Jonze's film Where the Wild Things Are.



Reservations are not required. Masks are recommended but not required. For more information, or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

Photo credit: Sydney Herdle/UConn Photo