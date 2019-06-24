The Ballard Institute Presents AESOP'S FABLES By Tuckers' Tales Puppet Theatre

As part of its 2019 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present Aesop's Fables by Tuckers' Tales Puppet Theatre on July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.



Aesop, one of the greatest storytellers of the ancient world, had a great sense of humor. And it's a good thing, because when Tuckers' Tales perform his stories, they take a few unexpected twists. The Tortoise and the Hare is a hare-raising adventure of Olympic proportions; join the rapid racers as they undertake one of the most famous contests of all time. The Fox and the Crow is the story of a hungry fox that notices a crow with a great piece of cheese high up in a tree. Before she finishes, the crow's meal is interrupted by a lesson in the dangers of self-admiration. In The Ant & the Grasshopper, the grasshopper lives a carefree life, and that's a wonderful thing, but how will he care for himself when things get difficult? He better take care before he winds up a "grass-sicle" in the frozen winter. The Frog and the Ox asks the question: "what is it that impresses you?" Sometimes trying to prove that you are not impressed with immensity may have immense consequences. This show is 40 minutes long and is recommended for ages 3+.



Tuckers' Tales Puppet Theatre, the performing division of Puppet Perceptions, Inc., is a performing company from the Philadelphia area founded in 1981. Co-directors Marianne and Tom Tucker have performed at puppet, folk, ethnic, and street festivals; and at craft fairs, shopping centers, theaters and schools around the country. Audiences from small children to senior citizens have enjoyed the variety of styles skillfully displayed in their interesting programs.



Upcoming Summertime Saturday Puppet Shows include:



July 20: A Woodland Cinderella by Deborah Costine Nature Puppets

Cinderella is a fairy who lives with her stepmother and stepsister in an enormous old tree in the forest. The King of all woodland fairies wants his son to marry a fairy princess, but none can be found. The Prince is looking for someone who is kind and good. The mean stepsister is sure that having the most stuff makes her the best. The King hosts a great ball and commands that every single fairy maiden in the land must attend. He is hoping that a fairy princess will come, and he knows the secret to identifying a true fairy princess. This show is 45 minutes and is recommended for ages 4+.



July 27: Cinderella in the Wild West by Robert Rogers Puppet Company

This Cinderella is an All-American version of the famous fairytale. Cindy Lou lives on a ranch where she's learned the skills of roping cattle and riding horses. Instead of a Fairy Godmother, she relies on the help of a Native American spirit guide, and instead of dancing at the Prince's ball she competes in a rodeo on the back of a bucking bronco. This show is 45 minutes and is recommended for ages 3+.



Aug. 3: Sheldon Explains It All: Under the Sea! by Zach Broome

Sheldon the turtle is back, and this time he is exploring his roots as he shows you all of the cool, colorful plants and animals of the sea. Join him as he basks in the sun with crabs and starfish; follow close behind him as he navigates the treacherous waters inhabited by jelly fish and electric eels; and bring along your scuba gear as he takes you on a dive into the world of some of the weirdest, wildest creatures of the deep. This show, by UConn Dramatic Arts graduate student Zach Broome, is 45 minutes and recommended for ages 4+.



Aug. 10: Judy Saves the Day! by Sarah Nolen

After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer her on as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional Punch and Judy show by Puppet Showplace Theater Resident Artist (and UConn Puppet Arts alumna) Sarah Nolen is a hilarious, timely, handcrafted farce that the whole family will enjoy! The show is 45 minutes and recommended for ages 4+.



Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com.







Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You