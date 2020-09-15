The Ballard Institute And UConn Puppet Arts Program Present The 2020 UConn Fall Puppet Slam: Online!

The series will include performances from puppeteers around the world.

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present, for the very first time, an online version of its popular UConn Fall Puppet Slam on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute/).

The 2020 UConn Fall Puppet Slam: Online! will feature short works by professional puppeteers and performers from around the United States and across the world, including Linda Wingerter, Flock Theatre, Campfire Tales, House of Funny Noises, and new works by UConn Puppet Arts students and recent alumni.

The 2020 UConn Fall Puppet Slam: Online! will showcase the work of Campfire Tales, a transcontinental company made up of Ali DeRegt, Emma Fisher, and Monica Ila; the UK-based company House of Funny Noises; Derron Wood and Flock Theatre of New London, Connecticut; Bonnie Kim of Keaau, Hawaii; Florida-based puppeteer Jack Fields; and UConn Puppet Arts alumni Maggie Flanagan, Esme Roszel, and Austin Costello.

The UConn Fall Puppet Slam will also feature new works by UConn graduate and undergraduate students from the UConn Puppet Arts Program. Funding for the UConn Fall Puppet Slam: Online! is made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network.

The UConn Fall Puppet Slam is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. These performances are recommended for mature audiences. The UConn Fall Puppet Slam will be available through Oct. 31, 2020 on the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Facebook page (facebook.com/BallardInstitute/) and the Ballard Institute YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UC3VSthEDnYS6ZjOwzT1DnTg).

