The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents SOMETHING A Puppet Horror Film

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host a screening of the new puppet horror film Something by UConn Puppet Arts Program undergraduate student Kat Folker '19 on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.



Something is a short horror film with live actors and puppets inspired by the 1980s written and directed by UConn senior Kat Folker. It follows the story of a teenage girl trying to protect a monster from discovery when heightened suspicions threaten to expose it.



Kat Folker is a senior BFA student in the UConn Puppets Arts Program from Ashford, Conn., and has been a Waring Award recipient at the Ballard Institute for three years. Something is her University Scholar thesis project and sponsored by the IDEA Grant program. She is interested in pursuing a career in special effects upon graduation. You can also see her work in Let's Be Friends, a short horror film by UConn Digital Media and Design alumnus Ryan Glista.



Something is recommended for ages 13+ (for violence) and is 15 minutes long.



Admission is free. Due to limited seating, tickets must be reserved by visiting the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. For more information, or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





