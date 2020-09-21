The Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities Announces Fall 2020 Schedule

The fall season will feature performances, lectures, master classes, and more.

The Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Saint Joseph has a fall season full of virtually accessible engagements for the entire community's enjoyment including, performances, lectures, master classes, and more. All information about upcoming events can be found on their website at autorino.usj.edu.

"This fall season of performances will inspire all of us to get up and move," says Director Steve Raider-Ginsburg. "We're focused on presenting and sharing a wide variety of dance from local to International Artists. Join them in moving as part of their Let's Dance 2020-2021 Season. It's the perfect time to reconnect to the joy of movement."

Artists in Residence

As COVID has disrupted the entire arts field, the Autorino Center forged a way forward to continue delivering inspiring and entertaining performances. A central feature is their Artist in Residence series where they partner with Connecticut based artists to provide a home for rehearsals and to broadcast performances. Through measured safety requirements the USJ campus will be able to remain a creative safe-haven for multiple performance groups. Students will be able to access these performances live on campus or join the larger community and tune in virtually.

Artists in Residence include:

Pilobolus, CT's rebellious dance company based in Washington Depot, tests the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and power of connected bodies. Pilobolus's Co-Artistic Directors Renée Jaworski and Matt Kent will choreograph three, 5-minute pieces for 15 USJ students throughout the USJ campus. These performances are created and performed outdoors with COVID protocols in place. Some performances will be filmed and produced for future video release.

860 MVMNT is a Hartford/Bloomfield based professional hip-hop dance company that grew out of high caliber talent from the training Studio 860 and directed by founder Jolet Creary. After a successful residency in 2018 where 860 MVMNT developed the full-length performance, FREQUENCY, they return to create a new full-length work that explores recent cataclysmic events of COVID and Black Lives Matters.

Cuatro Puntos, Hartford based chamber orchestra is a full year artist resident, performing and broadcasting from the Connor Chapel of Our Lady on the USJ campus. Cuatro Puntos is dedicated to intercultural dialogue and universal access through the teaching, writing, and performance of music that activates stimulus for social change, cultural awareness, and empowerment of the underserved. Cuatro Puntos will share a number of talks and music performances throughout the year.

A Spring 2021 Dance Artist in Residence will be announced later this year.

Special Events

Noche Latina, USJ's most popular annual event, celebrating Latinx culture and music will be a live virtual event. This year's Noche Latina will feature past performers such as Lorena Garay & Sucari, Carlos Hernandez-Chavez, Mariachi Mexico Antiguo, and Congabop. As a lead up to the event these musicians will perform daytime, outdoor, socially distanced concerts for students in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. These performances will be available on Facebook Livestream.

Arts Across America, join a 20-week nationwide program of the Kennedy Center partners with the Autorino Center and the International Festival of Arts and Ideas for a live virtual event to feature CT-based artists 860 MVMNT and the Fatherhood Manologues.

Connecticut Dance Alliance has partnered with universities and colleges across Connecticut to present a virtual dance series titled, Dance Now! USJ will present the work of 860 MVMNT and follow-up the performance with a conversation with Artistic Director, Jolet Creary.

Schedule at a Glance:

September

24, 12-1 p.m. Virtual Event: Cortés-Chavéz Duo, Facebook Live, broadcast from USJ

24, 7-8 p.m. Virtual Event: The Era Footwork Crew with 860 MVMNT Workshop/Lab and Conversation

28, 4-5 p.m. Virtual Event: Kennedy Center, Arts Across America Live Broadcast featuring Autorino Center and artists 860 MVMNT and Fatherhood Manologue Project

29, 12-1 p.m. Virtual Event: Sucari, Facebook Live, broadcast from USJ

29, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: Connecticut Dance Alliance, Dance Now! Virtual Presentation with the Autorino Center & Quick Center with 860 MVMNT

October

5, 12-1 p.m. Virtual Event: Mariachi Mexico Antiguo, Facebook Live, broadcast from USJ

5, Pilobolus Performance with USJ Dance Students, outdoors on campus

13, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: CT Dance Alliance / University Presenters of Connecticut Collaboration Yale University

14, 12-1pm Virtual Event: Congabop, Facebook Live, broadcast from USJ

15, 6-8 p.m. Virtual Event: Noche Latina

17, 12 - 1 p.m. Virtual and Live from the Chapel: Cuatro Puntos, Sounds of Persia Concert

19, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: 860 MVMNT Popping - Master Class and Talk

20, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: CT Dance Alliance / University Presenters of Connecticut Collaboration Academy of Performing Arts

22, 6 -7 p.m. Virtual Event: Live Stream Conversation with Pilobolus and Rob Pranzatelli

26, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: 860 MVMNT Light Feet - Master Class and Talk

November

2, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: 860 MVMNT Intro to Hip-Hop - Master Class and Talk

3, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: CT Dance Alliance / University Presenters of Connecticut Collaboration

15, 2-3 p.m., Virtual and Live from the Chapel: Music on the Front Lines, Concert

24, 5-6 p.m. Virtual Event: CT Dance Alliance / University Presenters of Connecticut Collaboration Wesleyan University

All information about upcoming events can be found on our website at autorino.usj.edu. Dance performances at the Autorino Center have been made possible by the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation.

