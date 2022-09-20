The Arc Of Litchfield County Partners With The Warner Theatre On Workshop

The Arc of Litchfield County (LARC) has been awarded a grant from Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation to fund a performance and movement workshop at the Warner Theatre.

The workshop, put on by Education @ The Warner, starts September 13 and will run for 12 weeks.

Participants will be introduced to a variety of movements to improve flexibility, balance, and strength, all while listening to music amidst the grandeur of the theater. Through demonstrations, individualized attention, and free flow, participants will explore the various methods to engage with the music and express themselves. Individuals are encouraged to move at their own pace. All materials, props, etc. are included.

"Warner Education is so excited to work with LARC to provide a space for arts education and expression to this wonderful part of our community. Our department is overjoyed at the opportunity to expand the populations and age groups we have traditionally worked with.," says the Warner Theatre's Director of Education Eve Wolftrand.

According to Julie Stachowiak, Director of Services at LARC, "Everyone is looking forward to this wonderful opportunity. The individuals who will participate love music and dance. The Warner Theatre is an ideal place to hold this workshop as every space has some component of theatricality. Most important, the staff are knowledgeable, kind, and welcoming."

Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation awarded the grant through the foundation's Phase II - Litchfield County 2021 Grant Cycle.

"We are so pleased to fund this project as it involves a partnership between two essential Torrington-based nonprofits," explained Cheryl Lindstrom, Community Outreach Officer, Thomaston Savings Bank. "Art and culture are so vital to a community and this workshop is providing a wonderful opportunity for LARC's program participants to experience the benefits of movement in a beautiful space. We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration."

The Arc of Litchfield County (LARC) is a nonprofit agency in Northwest Connecticut founded in 1964 by families to support loved ones with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Guided by a vision of Community for All, LARC promotes individual empowerment, choice, respect, and dignity.

On a daily basis, LARC serves approximately 200 individuals with disabilities throughout Northwest Connecticut. Services include residential group homes, in-home supports, transportation, day and employment programs. LARC's Autism Resource Center provides resources, guidance, programming, and information to help families enable their children and young adults with autism to live full lives in the community. The agency's Social Enrichment program provides critical respite and recreational opportunities for 120 such as group outings, social gatherings, and Special Olympics.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.