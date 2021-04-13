Tamilla Woodard Appointed Chair Of Acting At Yale School Of Drama

Tamilla Woodard has been appointed Chair of the Acting Department at Yale School of Drama and Resident Director at Yale Repertory Theatre. She will be working part-time this spring to prepare for the upcoming academic year; her five-year term begins officially on July 1, 2021.

Tamilla Woodard is currently the co-Artistic Director of Working Theater and previously served as the Associate Artistic Director of WP Theater, both in New York City, and is Co-Founder of PopUP Theatrics, which creates large-scale immersive theatrical works. She received her BFA from Carnegie Mellon University and her MFA from Yale School of Drama, where she has taught as a Lecturer in Acting for the last two years.

Tamilla Woodard 's brilliance in the classroom, professional accomplishment, and inspiring collegiality have already made her an invaluable contributor to the mission of the program and set the stage for an exciting new chapter in actor training at Yale," said Dean James Bundy . "On behalf of the entire Yale School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre community, I wish Tamilla joy and fulfillment as she adopts her new leadership roles."

Tamilla Woodard will succeed current Chair Walton Wilson , who has stewarded the program since 2013. He will return to the teaching of Voice full-time at the School of Drama and will also serve as Associate Chair of the Acting Department during the 2021-22 academic year.

"Yale School of Drama was a place of such tremendous positive transformation for me. What I learned in those three years, almost two decades ago, is present in my work every single day," said Tamilla Woodard . "I am beyond excited to return to Yale, to lead and facilitate the evolution of the acting department, our students and faculty, in this dynamic moment of transformation in actor training."

Prior teaching and directing in training programs includes work at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Fordham University, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pace University, Queens College, Stella Adler Studio of Acting, SUNY Purchase, and The City College of New York.