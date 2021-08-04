TWELFTH NIGHT Opens At Shakespeare In The Litchfield Hills Tonight

Opening tonight, Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills presents their latest production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night", produced by Shakesperience Productions. Performances will run August 4th through 8th. Picnicking is welcomed and begins at 7 PM, with performances beginning at 7:30 PM. All our welcome, and tickets are free!

The cast features a blend of professional union actors, professional non-union actors, and some local community players. The principal cast will feature Gerrard James* as Duke Orsino, Abigail C. Onwunali as Olivia, Abra Segerson* as Viola, Joe Boover* as Feste, Richard Lafleur* as Sebastian, Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. as Malvolio, Roger Netzer as Sir Toby Belch, Humphrey Rolleston as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Laura Herscovici as Fabian, Steve Schroko as Antonio, Kathleen Green as Valentine, Ann Feinberg as Maria, Viola Lapham as Curio, and Clark Eileen Atkinson as Sailor/Priest.

Directed by Shakespearience Artistic Director Emily Mattina, this production features original music composed, directed and played by Joe Boover, and fight direction/choreography by Richard Lafleur.

The creative team includes set design by Jessie Lizotte, costumes by Julie Learson, lighting design by Glen Aliczi, and sound design by Robyn Joyce. The production stage manager is Francis Eric Montesa* and the assistant stage manager is Aaron Klein.

Set outdoors with a stunning natural backdrop, performances are located at the River Walk Pavilion at 11 School Street, Washington, CT. Ample parking is available, and lawn chairs or blankets are suggested. Admission is free for all.

Twelfth Night will play the following performance schedule: Wednesday August 4th at 7:30 PM, Thursday August 5th at 7:30 PM, Friday August 6th at 7:30 PM, Saturday August 7th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday August 8th at 7:30 PM.

For more information on Shakesperience Productions visit https://shakesperience.org/summer.