THE WILD PARTY Cast Announced for Playhouse on Park's Season Finale

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Playhouse on Park has announced the cast and creative team for The Wild Party, Andrew Lippa's musical adaptation of Joseph Moncure March's poem. The production will be directed by Playhouse on Park Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Sean Harris, marking his final directorial production with the company before stepping into the role of Artistic Advisor.

Harris previously directed The Scottsboro Boys, Cabaret, Metamorphoses, In the Heights, Passing Strange and Angels in America during his 17 seasons as Co-Artistic Director. For The Wild Party, he will reunite with Co-Artistic Director Darlene Zoller, who serves as choreographer, and music director Colin Britt.

Set during the Prohibition Era, The Wild Party explores the dangers of excess, love and betrayal through Andrew Lippa's jazz-infused score. Based on Joseph Moncure March's narrative poem, the musical follows a cast of larger-than-life characters whose relationships unravel over the course of one unforgettable evening.

The cast is led by Mollie Downes as Queenie and Trevor Bunce as Burrs. Downes' credits include the national tours of Chicago, where she played Roxie Hart, The Cher Show, and the international tour of Legally Blonde. Bunce previously appeared in the 20th Anniversary National Tour of Rent, Almost Famous at ACT of Connecticut and Camelot at Human Race Theatre.

Joining them are Caleb Barton as Eddie, Maddi Bowman as Kate, Lily Bucko as Mae, Kathleen Cameron as Madeline True, Sophia Cantin as Nadine, Joseph Rafael Davila as Jackie, Kenneth Galm as Sam, Kate Glennon as Reno, Gavin Leahy as Oscar D'Armano, Elijah Martinez as Phil D'Armano, Cory Simmons as Black and Julia Solecki as Dolores.

Cast

The cast includes Caleb Barton (Eddie, u/s Black), whose credits include The Wild Party, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder and Something Rotten!; Maddi Bowman (Kate), who has appeared in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and First Daughter Suite; Trevor Bunce (Burrs), whose credits include the Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour, Almost Famous and Camelot; Lily Bucko (Mae), seen in Mystic Pizza, Escape to Margaritaville, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and A Christmas Carol; Kathleen Cameron (Madeline True), who toured nationally with Come From Away and has appeared in Grease and Characters Welcome; Sophia Cantin (Nadine, u/s Mae), currently pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at Marymount Manhattan College; Joseph Rafael Davila (Jackie, u/s Burrs), whose credits include Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris and Beautiful; Mollie Downes (Queenie), previously seen in Chicago, The Cher Show and Legally Blonde; Kenneth Galm (Sam, u/s Eddie), who has appeared in All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Sweeney Todd and A Grand Night for Singing; Kate Glennon (Reno, u/s Queenie), whose credits include Jersey Boys and Elf the Musical; Gavin Leahy (Oscar D'Armano), seen in Mean Girls, Fiddler on the Roof and Hairspray; Elijah Martinez (Phil D'Armano), whose credits include The Merchant of Venice, Legally Blonde and Rent; Cory Simmons (Black), who has appeared in Jersey Boys, The Office! A Musical Parody and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; and Julia Solecki (Dolores, u/s Kate), previously seen at Playhouse on Park in Singin' in the Rain, The Prom, Bandstand and Pippin.

The creative team includes director Sean Harris, choreographer Darlene Zoller and music director Colin Britt.

Performance Schedule:

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Regular performances run July 10 through August 16, with performances Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., followed by a cast talkback. Additional morning performances will be offered on Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m., with all seats priced at $25 plus service fees. A free open mic event will follow the performance on Thursday, July 30.

Tickets for preview performances are $35. Tickets for regular performances range from $45-$55, plus a $3.50 service charge. Senior and military discounts of $2.50 are available, and patrons under 40 may purchase $35 tickets for any performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or visit the theatre's website.

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