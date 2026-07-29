Video: 'Shall We Dance?' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals
The clip showcases choreography from the Gershwin musical comedy's Goodspeed run.
Goodspeed Musicals unveiled a new performance clip from its production of Crazy For You, spotlighting Will Burton and Brittany Zeinstra in the number 'Shall We Dance?' The footage captures what the theatre describes as classic movie musical charm, brought to life through choreography by Kelli Barclay.
CRAZY FOR YOU features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig. The show follows Bobby Child, a New York banker dispatched to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre, who instead falls for the theatre owner.
The production runs at The Goodspeed in East Haddam from June 19 through August 16, 2026, directed by Michael Fling. Music direction is by Adam Souza, with scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Joseph Shrope, lighting design by Paige Seber, and sound design by Jay Hilton.
The video follows an earlier clip from the same production, featuring the cast performing the syncopated Gershwin number 'Slap That Bass,' also released by Goodspeed Musicals, offering audiences another glimpse of the production's musical numbers ahead of its full run.
|
Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Kweskin Theatre (8/06-8/15)
|
Mary Poppins
Musicals at Richter (7/24-8/09)
|
Hamlet
Twin Pines Theatre Company (8/01-8/02)
|
TERRY FATOR PURE IMAGINATION: ONCE UPON A VOICE
Jorgensen Center (9/26-9/26)
|
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND
Jorgensen Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Tony Winner Beth Leavel
Legacy Theatre (8/16-8/16)
|
Crazy For You
Goodspeed Opera House (6/19-8/09)
|
Grease
Opera House Players (8/07-8/16)
|
DISNEY & PIXAR’S COCO IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM
Jorgensen Center (10/23-10/23)
|
Riley Green at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre (8/14-8/14)