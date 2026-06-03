ENCORE! ON TAP to Feature Tap Star Corey Hutchins, THE WILD PARTY Preview at Playhouse Theatre Group Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An exciting lineup of artists is set to take the stage June 13, 2026 at New Park Brewing in West Hartford, CT to entertain guests at Encore! On Tap. Voted one of Best of Hartford's top three charity events, Encore! is Playhouse Theatre Group's biggest fundraiser of the year. The event supports the organization's mission of bringing professional theatre to the stage at Playhouse on Park and providing transformative arts education at Playhouse Theatre Academy.

Entertainment has been announced for Encore! On Tap. The event will be hosted by OLIVIA FENTON, who previously appeared at Playhouse on Park in The Pin-Up Girls and has performed with Actors' Shakespeare Project, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, and Ivoryton Playhouse. She recently released her debut single, “Finding My Way.”

Putting a unique spin on the event's “On Tap” theme, guests will enjoy performances by acclaimed tap dancer COREY HUTCHINS, whose credits include an eight-year run with Riverdance: The Show, appearances at the New York City Tap Festival, and a special performance for First Lady Michelle Obama at The White House.

Along with Hutchins, ROSEMARIE BESKIND, Mallory Cunningham, RICK FOUNTAIN, COLLINS MARCO, Robert Mintz, and MICHELLE WIRKUS—a group of accomplished performers, educators, choreographers, and longtime members of the Playhouse on Park artistic community—will take the stage.

Guests will also enjoy vocal performances throughout the evening by LILY BUCKO, SOPHIA CANTIN, KENNETH GALM, JASMEN HUNTER, and REBECCA DONAGHY.

Encore! On Tap attendees will also be treated to an exclusive preview of Playhouse on Park's upcoming summer musical THE WILD PARTY, featuring cast members MADDI BOWMAN, recently seen in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Asolo Repertory Theatre, and JULIA SOLECKI, whose Playhouse credits include Singin' in the Rain, Bandstand, Pippin, and The Prom.

Closing out the evening, guests will dance until midnight to the music of LATANYA FARRELL and her band. Farrell has emerged as a dynamic bandleader known for engaging audiences with her bright smile, impeccable style, and infectious energy. She performs to packed houses throughout New England, bringing a repertoire that ranges from soulful classics and contemporary hits to her own inspiring original music.

In addition to world-class performances, the evening includes: two hours of open bar & hors d'oeuvres, dinner by DORO Catering & Events, silent & live auctions, dancing, and late night snacks!

Tickets for ENCORE! On Tap at New Park Brewing, 485 New Park Ave in West Hartford on June 13, 2026 can be purchased at PlayhouseOnPark.org or by calling 860-523-5900 x10.

Patron Tickets: $300, Benefactor* Tickets: $400, Patron Table (8): $2400, Benefactor* Table (8): $3,200. **Benefactor tickets and tables include access to a VIP reception beginning at 5pm in the barrel room at New Park Brewing.

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...