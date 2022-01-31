THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to the Warner in March

The Education Department of the Warner Theatre has announced the return of the Performance Lab program and their first production since our reopening, THE WEDDING SINGER, which will be performed in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre March 4-6, 2022!

The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years.

It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Performance Lab is the Education Departments premiere program for high school students ages 14-18. Treated like an AP level course, students are expected to dedicate themselves to this rigorous program designed to help them develop core theatrical skills including acting, singing, dance, and theater tech. Shows are chosen to challenge and excite students, and give them the opportunity to rise to meet or exceed all that is put before them. Fully supported by our devoted staff, students work to improve self-reliance and group dynamics in the process of creating a professional level stage performance.

Performances are March 4 & 5 at 7:00 pm and March 6 at 2:00 pm.

To purchase tickets to The Wedding Singer, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180. For more information about the Warner Education Department, please call 860-489-7180 x 2.