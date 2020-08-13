THE VOICE Star Javier Colon and Dante Palminteri Come to The Ridgefield Playhouse in August

The Ridgefield Playhouse presents the soulful sounds of NBC’s The Voice winner, Javier Colon.

Toast to the end of summer with a great night of music under the stars!

The Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing the soulful sounds of NBC's The Voice winner, Javier Colon, for an outdoor concert - seated under a tent on the ball field next to The Playhouse on Saturday, August 29 at 7pm. The Stratford native and University of Hartford Hartt School of Music graduate, was Adam Levine's (Maroon 5) "all time favorite blind audition."

Colon, who refers to his style of music as being "acoustic soul" is best known for his singles "As Long As We Got Love" (featuring Natasha Bedingfield), "Stand Up," featuring his Voice mentor, Adam Levine, and "Raise Your Hand." Kicking off the night is singer/songwriter Dante Palminteri. Dante will be making his Playhouse debut in support of his 2020 single, "I Don't Even Know You."

Talent runs deep in the Palminteri family, as Dante's father, Chazz Palminteri is an Academy Award nominated actor who will also be performing at The Playhouse in the near future with his one man show "A Bronx Tale." Toast to a great night out with specialty wines and beers from Chateau de Berne and Two Roads Brewing Company.

Make it a great night out - The Ridgefield Playhouse has partnered with Recess PlayWorks to help you plan the perfect date night! While you're enjoying the concert, Recess PlayWorks is offering a fun experience for your little ones -drop them off for a socially distanced 2-hour art class and let them explore their creative side and spark their imagination! Visit their website at recessplayworks.com.

Javier Colon was a member of EmcQ and The Derek Trucks Band before taking home Season 1 of The Voice as part of "Team Adam." Colon made it through to the finals singing "Stitch by Stitch," then a cover of Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror" with Levine. During the finale, Colon and Stevie Nicks performed Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" together. At the end of the show, Colon was announced as the winner, receiving $100,000 in cash and a Universal Republic recording contract.

A musical prodigy, Javier's musical gifts took him to the University of Hartford's Hartt School of Music, where he founded an R&B based acappella quintet that performed at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater. Javier graduated from Hartt with a degree in Music Education, and started on his path as a world-class performer as the lead singer for a neo-funk group (called EmCQ) dedicated to the legacy of Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Maceo Parker and Tower of Power among others. "Being in that band really helped me grow vocally. I had never actually fronted a band or done anything like that before. I found another gear that I could kick into that I didn't know I had," he says.

When that band opened for neo-funk luminaries Soulive, Javier's performance drew the attention of Soulive guitarist Eric Krasno, who recommended Javier to be the lead singer for jam-band heroes the Derek Trucks Band, led by Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks. Javier spent almost 2 years touring with Trucks, exploring onstage everything from rock and soul to blues, jazz and beyond.

For more information or to purchase tickets ($25), visit The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203.438.5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater.

