THE UGLY X-MAS SWEATER MUSICAL Comes to Playhouse on Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Head to Playhouse on Park this holiday season for the East Coast Premiere of THE UGLY X-MAS SWEATER MUSICAL by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick. This production is Directed by Kevin Cronin (née Barlowski) with Music Direction by Miles Messier and Robert James Tomasulo and will run 7 performances per week from December 4th through the 22nd.

Tickets range from $25 (preview performances) and $45 - $55 (regular performances). Seniors, students, military save $2.50; there is an additional $2.50 service charge on all tickets. Visit the website for additional discounted ticket options including student rush, lunch time special and young professional options.



Blending the comedy style of The Office with the competitive spirit of Project Runway, THE UGLY X-MAS SWEATER MUSICAL is a brand-new laugh-out-loud, interactive musical. In this not-so-everyday story, a group of employees must take desperate measures when they learn that their company is being bought out by an international conglomerate. In order to save their jobs, they have to come up with the best Ugly Christmas Sweater ever made. This interactive, laugh-out-loud musical is the perfect holiday treat for everyone. Wear your favorite ugly festive sweater, sing along if you wish, and celebrate the holidays with friends, coworkers, and family!

Discounted previews are on December 4th at 7:30pm and 5th at 2pm & 7:30pm. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee. Ugly X-mas sweaters are optional! Keep your eye out for special events and activities including: River Bend Bookshop will offer a pop up bookstore in the lobby throughout the run; Young Professionals Night is Thursday, December 12th; a post show Hootenanny on December 12th; a late night Drag Show Saturday, December 14th and more!

Director Kevin Cronin (née Barlowski) is a multidisciplinary creative artist and change agent committed to empowering individuals of all ages and abilities through education and the arts. Currently, as Director of Education and Outreach at Playhouse on Park, Kevin is enthusiastic about inspiring thinkers, dreamers, and doers with essential, transferable, 21st-century skills. A theatre educator with over 15 years of experience, he has taught with esteemed organizations such as the Hartt School of Music, Hartford Performs, Bay Path University, The Miracle League, the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, Unified Theatre, and West Hartford Public Schools. As a director, music director, and actor, he has long focused on crafting and performing in productions that resonate with younger audiences, adhering to the belief that if they can see it, they can be it. His educational background is rich and varied, including an M.S. in Education Administration from Bay Path University, an M.A. in Shakespeare and Education from the University of Birmingham, a certificate in Musical Theatre Performance from Circle in the Square Theatre School, and a B.A. in Theatre Education and Directing from Emerson College. Kevin is a staunch advocate for creating brave and inclusive spaces, decolonizing curriculum, and promoting lifelong learning. He is committed to fostering a vibrant educational landscape where every learner feels empowered to explore their passions and realize their full potential. He looks forward to welcoming you into his “collaboratory” soon!

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Comments