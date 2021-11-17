THE STORY OF EBENEZER SCROOGE Announced At Ridgefield Theater Barn

The Ridgefield Theater Barn has invited The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company to the Barn for a Theater for Young Audiences production of The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Get the whole family into the spirit of the holidays with this 45-minute retelling of Charles Dickens' holiday classic. Ebenezer Scrooge is a nasty, mean, snarling old geezer with no care for anything other than his money. His one and only friend visits him as a ghost and starts him on a journey that melts his icy heart and teaches him the joys of caring for and giving to others.

Performances are Saturday, November 27th & Sunday, December 19 at 10 am and 1 pm. Seating is theater-style by general admission and tickets are $20/adults and $15/children.

This show is geared for young audiences and their families and there is a talk-back with the cast after each show. Proof of vaccination is required for all adults and masks are required for all patrons, except while eating or drinking.

For more information, and to reserve tickets, please visit https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/