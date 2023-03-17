THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS And CONTACT To Be Screened At Warner Theatre This Spring

The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series continues with Contact, Thursday, March 30 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! The following Thursday, the Warner will present The Silence of the Lambs, April 6 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Movie tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180. Movies @ the Warner are sponsored by Torrington Downtown Partners.

CONTACT

dir. Rober Zemeckis, 1997.

Cast: Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Jena Malone, Geoffrey Blake, William Fichtner.

2 hr 30 min. PG

Contact, based on the novel of the same name by Carl Sagan, is the story of a free-thinking radio astronomer (Jodie Foster) who discovers an intelligent signal broadcast from deep space. She and her fellow scientists are able to decipher the Message and discover detailed instructions for building a mysterious Machine. Will the Machine spell the end of our world, or the end of our superstitions? Will we take our place among the races of the Galaxy or are we just an upstart species with a long way to go?





THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

dir. Jonathan Demme, 1997.

Cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins.

1 hr 58 min. R

FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is sent to interview imprisoned killer Dr. Hannibal "The Cannibal" Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). She hopes he might reveal information about another crazed killer known only as "Buffalo Bill," who is abducting young women, starving them, and then killing them. Lecter's brilliant mind is intrigued by the beautiful Starling, and he begins giving her mystifying clues which could be helpful or merely a game. The terror builds as "Buffalo Bill" grabs another victim and the countdown to death begins again. Finding the madman means Starling must get inside Lecter's mind. To stop the killer, she must enter a terrifying race against death.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.