Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SHINING And WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... To Screen At Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues this week with The Shining on Thursday, Feberuary 2, at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium!

Jan. 23, 2023  
THE SHINING And WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... To Screen At Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues this week with The Shining on Thursday, Feberuary 2, at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The screening of the Kubrick classic will lead into the opening weekend of Stage @ the Warner's MISERY, presented in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, February 4 - 12.

The following Thursday, the Warner will present When Harry Met Sally... on February 9, 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium.

Movie tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180. Movies @ the Warner are sponsored by Torrington Downtown Partners.

THE SHINING

dir. Stanley Kubrick, 1980.

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall.

Rated R.

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack's writing goes nowhere and Danny's visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel's dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.



WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...

dir. Rob Reiner, 1989.

Cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby.

Rated R.

Will sex ruin a perfect relationship between a man and a woman? That's what Harry Burns (Crystal) and Sally Albright (Ryan) debate while sharing a drive from Chicago to New York. Eleven years of friendship later, they're still no closer to finding the answer. Will these two best friends ever accept that they're a perfect match... or will they continue to deny the attraction that exists between them? Also starring Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby, When Harry Met Sally; is a true classic, with the kind of laughs, love, and chemistry that are impossible to fake.




ORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in February Photo
ORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in February
Town Players of New Canaan's upcoming live theatre production of Ordinary People is anything but ordinary. The play, based on the Oscar-winning movie starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore and Timothy Hutton, will open Feb. 17 and run through March 5 at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park.
KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamfords Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour Photo
KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour
KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, kicking off with two shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, June 24 (6:00 pm) and Sunday, June 25 (2:00 pm).
Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers Photo
Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers
Waterbury's Palace Theater is seeking presenters 50 years and older with inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act stories to share in front of an audience as part of its 2nd Act Series.
stop/time Dance Theaters STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March Photo
stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March
stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. 

More Hot Stories For You


ORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in FebruaryORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in February
January 23, 2023

Town Players of New Canaan's upcoming live theatre production of Ordinary People is anything but ordinary. The play, based on the Oscar-winning movie starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore and Timothy Hutton, will open Feb. 17 and run through March 5 at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park.
KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 TourKIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour
January 20, 2023

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, kicking off with two shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, June 24 (6:00 pm) and Sunday, June 25 (2:00 pm).
Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For StorytellersPalace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers
January 19, 2023

Waterbury's Palace Theater is seeking presenters 50 years and older with inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act stories to share in front of an audience as part of its 2nd Act Series.
stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in Marchstop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March
January 19, 2023

stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. 
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4
January 18, 2023

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 8pm. Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham are set to co-headline. BYOB!
share