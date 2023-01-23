THE SHINING And WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... To Screen At Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues this week with The Shining on Thursday, Feberuary 2, at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The screening of the Kubrick classic will lead into the opening weekend of Stage @ the Warner's MISERY, presented in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, February 4 - 12.

The following Thursday, the Warner will present When Harry Met Sally... on February 9, 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium.

Movie tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180. Movies @ the Warner are sponsored by Torrington Downtown Partners.

THE SHINING

dir. Stanley Kubrick, 1980.

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall.

Rated R.

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack's writing goes nowhere and Danny's visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel's dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.





WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...

dir. Rob Reiner, 1989.

Cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby.

Rated R.

Will sex ruin a perfect relationship between a man and a woman? That's what Harry Burns (Crystal) and Sally Albright (Ryan) debate while sharing a drive from Chicago to New York. Eleven years of friendship later, they're still no closer to finding the answer. Will these two best friends ever accept that they're a perfect match... or will they continue to deny the attraction that exists between them? Also starring Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby, When Harry Met Sally; is a true classic, with the kind of laughs, love, and chemistry that are impossible to fake.