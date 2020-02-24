THE PRODUCERS Comes to the Warner

Get ready to laugh until your sides ache when the Warner Stage Company presents THE PRODUCERS on the historic Warner Main Stage May 2-10, sponsored by Elevator Service Company. Outrageous, hilarious, a teeny bit offensive, off the wall, and the winner of a record 12 Tony Awards are just a few things that THE PRODUCERS is. But it is never boring and you will find yourself holding your sides with laughter as Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom sing and dance their way through the greatest show biz scam that there ever was.

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive "Springtime For Hitler"), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, THE PRODUCERS skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!"

Performances are May 2, 8 & 9 at 8 pm and May 3 & 10 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company production of THE PRODUCERS is directed by Sharon W. Houk with music director Jim Luurtsema and choreographer Donna Bonasera. John Ozerhoski is the assistant director.

The cast features Joe Harding (New Milford) as Max Bialystock, Matt Austin (New Milford) as Leo Bloom, Eric Lindblom (Bristol) as Franz Liebkind, Jonathan Jacobson (Litchfield) as Roger DeBris, Richard McKenna (Torrington) as Carmen Ghia, Susan Hackel (New Milford) as Hold Me, Touch Me and Beth Johnson (Avon) as Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yonsen Tallen-Hallen Svaden-Svanson.

The ensemble features Bret Bisaillon, Tanya Celadon, Riley Delaney, Magdalen Eberle, Jamal Ford-Bey, Melissa Green, Holly Havens, Lauren Hyne, Lauren Jacob, Theron Johnson, Matt Martin, Jason Maur, Emily Minor, Louis Oporto, Jonathan Parks, Susan Petruzzi, Cory Soulier, Erin T. Walsh, Kristi Yurko.

CONTAINS ADULT LANGUAGE.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





