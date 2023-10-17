THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Bethel High School

The Bethel high school players-within-a-play are ready to bring the house down-literally. And figuratively, too, because audiences will be rolling in the aisles, laughing their heads off and busting a gut (all figuratively, we hope) as disaster after disaster befalls and falls (literally) on the cast-within-a-cast of the Bethel High School Onstage Players' fall drama, "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong."

Just because the show must go, it doesn't mean either the crew or their shoddily constructed set is ready for the play within the play: the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's production of 1920's-era whodunit, The Murder at Haversham Manor. There are missed cues and forgotten dialogue galore as the renowned Inspector Carter of Scotland Yard investigates the murder of Charles Haversham. Suspects include the victim's brother, his fiancée, the fiancée's bother and, of course, THE BUTLER.

Are they innocent? Are they guilty? Are the actors and actresses playing them going to make it to the surprise ending? Well, not much is left standing at the end of this farcical farce-with-a-farce. Find out just whodunit at two performances, which take place at Bethel High School (300 Whittlesey Drive) on:

Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Click Here. General admission: $12. Students: $10. Bethel High School, 300 Whittlesey Drive.

For more information, contact Matt Zalaznick, Bethel Theater Boosters, mzalaznick@me.com, 203-942-3448