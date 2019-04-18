THE MAGIC OF ADAM TRENT Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Produced by the creative team behind the Broadway smash hit The Illusionists, The Magic of Adam Trent is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy and music designed to entertain the entire family. Trent inaugurated the first two years of The Illusionists record-breaking Broadway runs, which served as a launching pad for his own live show and tour. Showcasing his "futuristic" brand of magic, Trent has mesmerized live audiences around the globe, in person and as a featured guest on "America's Got Talent", "The Today Show", "Ellen", "Rachael Ray Show" and Disney Channel among countless other TV appearances. The 32-year-old also stars in his own 10-episode TV series "The Road Trick" on NETFLIX. Adam Trentbrings his signature brand of magic and illusion to The Ridgefield Playhouse in a high-tech stage spectacle on Friday, May 17 at 7pm, part of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series and Ridgefield Academy Family Series with support from Hamlet Hub and partially underwritten by Westy Self Storage. Visit Bareburger (38 Danbury Rd • Ridgefield) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with your entrée when you show your ticket! Media sponsors for this event are 98Q and Macaroni Kid. The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone recipient for this show is Family & Children's Aid with additional sponsorship provided by Union Savings Bank.

The Illusionists has become the best-selling magic show in Broadway history selling $2.1 million in one week followed by a smash-hit US and world tour. As one of the original Broadway stars, Adam Trent has emerged and teamed up with The Illusionists producers to present a headline illusion show with scale and mass appeal not seen since the touring days of David Copperfield. Returning to his roots as a solo headliner, Trent brings his hits from the Broadway show along with never before seen material.

For tickets ($69.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





