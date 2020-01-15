THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Comes to TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today the cast and creative team for the Connecticut Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Tracy Brigden (Hand to God) directs a cast that includes Tasha Lawrence (A Doll's House Part 2), Nick LaMedica (Hand to God) and Rufus Collins (TheaterWorks Hartford debut).

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, a New York Times Critics Pick and Variety's Best of opened on Broadway in 2018. This provocative take on fact, fiction and fake news forces a fascinating and entertaining exploration of what makes something true. It's a charged conversation viewed through the lens of the current media tug of war. Rob Ruggiero said "It's exciting to be the first theater in Connecticut to produce this play - very few theaters across the country have received the rights. When I saw it in New York, I knew it was perfect for TheaterWorks' audiences. It's an extraordinarily relevant conversation - it's also terrifically funny. I'm excited to welcome this talented creative team. With Tracy Brigden directing and Tasha Lawrence and Nick LaMedica returning. Rufus Collins joins us for the first time and rounds out the cast beautifully ".

THE STORY: Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York Magazine John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy-an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs January 30 through March 8, 2020 and is the 2nd subscription show of the 2019-2020 season.

PERFORMANCESTuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 pmFriday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pmSaturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm

ADMISSIONAll seating is assigned $35-70Student Rush w/ID $15Group Rates Call





DATES TO REMEMBERPress Night: Thursday February 6 at 7:30 pmPay-What-You-Can: January 30 and February 5 at 7:30 pmAll-Free Student Matinee: Saturday, February 8 at 2:30 pmTalk Back Tuesdays: February 11 18, 25, March 3 at 7:30 pm