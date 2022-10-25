THE JUDY AND BARBRA SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome Summer Orlando and Barbra (Babs) Joan Streetsand for a festive Holiday drag show on Saturday, December 3 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand are known as New England's #1 live singing Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand impersonators.

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

About Summer Orlando

As Connecticut's premier theater drag queen and illusionist, she is known for her Broadway quality costumes, show stopping performances, live singing, comedic timing, and her amazing event hosting skills. Her hosting duties include bachelorette parties, anniversary celebrations, Pride events, and birthday parties for all ages. She performs throughout New Haven and Hartford counties, in NYC, and everywhere in between! Most recently she was handpicked by the producers of the movie "Judy" to be their meet and greet Judy Garland look alike for World Pride in New York City. Summer is the first male actor honored to play the role of Dorothy in a licensed production of The Wizard Of Oz in the world. For more about Summer visit summerorlandoproductions.com

About Barbra Joan Streetsand

Singer, actor, emcee, impersonator - Barbra Joan Streetsand, always the life of the party, has been impersonating Barbra Streisand, along with other personalities for almost 30 years, and acting for 40+ years, winning regional awards. Her main repertoire consists of live vocals with covers of Barbra Streisand songs and original live parodies to hand picked Streisand songs from the 1960's through today. She is available for weddings, performing and/or officiating, birthday parties, bar/bat mitzvahs, charity events, or any other events you would feel appropriate. She, however, will not jump out of cakes at stags; she'd rather be eating it. For more about Barbra please visit barbrajoanstreetsand.com