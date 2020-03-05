THE JERSEY TENORS Come to Ridgefield in April

Recently touted as the most versatile and talented tribute act in the nation - The Observer, The Jersey Tenors is the Opera/Rock Mash-up sensation that creates an explosive blend of the most iconic Opera classics alongside such Rock 'N Roll industry greats as Queen, Journey, Elton John, and Billy Joel, to name but a few. But their 'Jersey pride' also brings highlights of hometown heroes like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and Whitney Houston (Jersey Girl) to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage Friday, April 3 at 8pm.

This show is part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity, sponsored by Seabury At Home. Visit Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entree when tickets are presented!

The brainchild of Brian Noonan, who has starred on Broadway and National Touring Companies as The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, Enjolras in Les Miserables, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Jekyll & Hyde, Cable in South Pacific with the legendary Robert Goulet, and as Gus/Growltiger in Cats, The Jersey Tenors draws on the talents of seasoned theatre professionals backed by a six-piece band. Their combined talents traverse 43 Broadway plays and countless performances including: Les Miserables, Damn Yankees, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia, A Little Night Music, and more!

From Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli, to Figaro...Forgettaboutit!!! The Jersey Tenors will Raise the Roof with their powerful voices and have you singing along before yous' guys know it.

The Jersey Tenors are proud Honor Guard members with The Wounded Warrior Project.

For tickets ($42) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.





