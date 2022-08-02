THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY Comes to Warner Theatre This Fall

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedians Tony Deyo, Liz Miele, and Shaun Eli of The Ivy League of Comedy to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8 pm. Tickets will be on sale to Warner Theatre members on Wednesday, 8/3 at 10 am, and to the General Public on Friday 8/5 at 10 am.

The Ivy League of Comedy is the premier group of stand-up comedians touring America. You've heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV and Comedy Central, now come see them live on stage! Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, The Ivy League of Comedy honors audiences with original, well-written comedy that doesn't resort to playing on stereotypes or picking on the audience.

Tony Deyo is a comedian known most notably for his sharp, quick material and near-perfect comedic timing almost certainly gained from his years as a professional symphony musician. New York City's Village Voice calls him "one of the tightest joke writers in the business." In 2013, he made his late-night television debut on Conan. Within a year, he had added appearances on The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.

Liz Miele started doing stand-up at 16 in New York City. At 18 she was profiled in The New Yorker Magazine; at 22 she appeared on Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham." She recently appeared on Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," NPR's "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me," Hulu's "Coming To The Stage," AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live," and was profiled in the March 2015 issue of Runner's World. She's completed several tours with Armed Forces Entertainment. Her joke "Feminist Sex Positions" went viral both on YouTube and Upworthy.com. Liz recently released her debut comedy album, "Emotionally Exhausting" on iTunes and Amazon.

Stand-up comedian Shaun Eli has rightfully been called one of America's smartest comics. Whether it's a story about dining with a vegetarian or successfully fighting a parking ticket in criminal court, master storyteller Shaun Eli shows you that there's hilarity in the ordinary if you approach life with a comedic warp. Job interviews? How about the Ten Commandments? For just about anything he's experienced he has hilarious stories at the ready. With a sense of humor that's both cheerful and universal Shaun has headlined shows on five continents. In 2021 he was the recipient of a major profile in The New York Times.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.