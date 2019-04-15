THE GRADUATE Comes to The Sherman Playhouse

The Sherman Playhouse will be producing The Graduate as their Spring production. The production is directed by Susan Abrams of New Milford. Her past credits as director include The Guys and Enchanted April at the Playhouse, Talk Radio at Theatreworks New Milford and Female Transport at Phoenix Stage.

The cast includes Thomas Ovitt (New Milford) as Benjamin Braddock, Kit Colbourn (Fishkill, NY) as Mrs. Robinson, Erin Shaughnessy (Danbury) as Elaine, Robin Frome (New Milford) as Dad, Stacy-Lee Frome (New Milford) as Mom, Chris Marker (Sherman) as Mr. Robinson, Agnes Fohn (Sherman) as the Stripper, and Jeff Rossman (New Fairfield) as Bartender, Hotel Clerk, Psychiatrist and Priest.

The Producer is Robin Frome, Lights by Al Chiappetta (Gaylordsville) Set and Costume Design by Susan Abrams, Stage Management by Steven Stott (Brookfield)This is the first play adaptation of the classic novel and cult film. The plot is as follows: Benjamin's got excellent grades, very proud parents and, since he helped Mrs. Robinson with her zipper, a fine future behind him. A cult novel, a classic film, a quintessential hit of the 1960s. Now Benjamin's disastrous sexual odyssey is brought vividly to life in this world stage production."This bittersweet comedy is rich, full and funny. Enjoy!" -New York Times

For more information and ticket purchasing go to http://www.shermanplayers.org or call 860-354-3622





