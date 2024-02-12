THE GOD OF HELL Comes to Drama Works Theatre Company

Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident theatre company in Old Saybrook, will continue its 2024 season of plays with Sam Shepard's The God of Hell. The show is directed by Ed Wilhelms and features actors Debi Freund, Brian Cunningham, Steve Spartano, and John Elsenbeck. Performances will take place March 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th at 7:30 PM and March 3rd and 10th at 3:00 PM.

A brilliantly provocative farce, The God of Hell features Frank and Emma, a quiet, respectable couple who raise cows on their Wisconsin farm. Soon after they agree to put up Frank's old friend, Haynes, who is on the lam from a secret government project involving plutonium, they're visited by Welch, a government bureaucrat. His aggressive patriotism puts Frank, Emma and Haynes on the defensive, transforming a heartland American household into a scene of torture and conformity. Shepard wrote the play in part as a response to the events of September 11th.

The theatre's upcoming selections for the 2024 season include Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, Mac Beth adapted by Erica Schmidt from William Shakespeare's Macbeth, Two Rooms by Lee Blessing, and Venus in Fur by David Ives. Local actors are encouraged to check the theatre's website for audition information throughout the year.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT.